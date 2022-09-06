MURRAY – The Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers, an outreach of the UK Cooperative Extension Service, will host a one-day workshop, “Denim Upcycling Bonanza,” to teach sewing to recycle, repurpose or upcycle denim/jean clothing.
Participants will sew and create at least one large and one small item using part of denim jeans. These items could include purses, aprons, tote bags, hot pads, book bag and more. Participants will learn and expand their basic sewing skills and learn how to repurpose denim clothing.
The class will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way in Murray. Bring you own lunch.
The class is open to the eight-county area and will be limited to 15 participants. There is a $10 charge for the class, but sewing machine, sewing kit and all project materials will be included.
For more information or to register for the class, call Connie Talent at 270-293-2349 or the Murray Extension Office at 270-753-1452. Deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 23.
