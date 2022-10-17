MURRAY – Murray State University's Animal Health Technology/Pre-veterinary Club is hosting a Doggie Day Spa and Pet ID Clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the A. Carman Animal Health Center on College Farm Road directly across from Calloway County High School. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required to participate for all dogs 16 weeks of age and older.
Murray State University animal health technology and pre-veterinary students will bathe a dog for $12, clean ears and trim nails for $10, or provide “the works,” bath, ear cleaning and nail trim, for $20.
The Humane Society of Calloway County will micromicrochip dogs for $15 each. There are no additional fees for the lifetime of the pet. A microchip the size of a grain of rice is inserted between the shoulder blades of a dog in a relatively painless and quick procedure. Each microchip transponder has a unique number which enables a shelter or veterinary clinic to scan the animal for this number which will be registered with a national database allowing the owner to be contacted when the pet is found. Local veterinary offices, the animal shelter and Humane Society have scanners to read these microchips, as do most across the country.
If you've always wondered what breed mix your dog might be, the Humane Society will have canine DNA test kits for sale for $90. The cheek swab can be done for you that day or the kit can be completed and mailed from home. Besides being fun to know what breeds make up your dog, the information can be valuable for your veterinarian in anticipating any health issues prevalent in certain breeds of dogs. A canine DNA test also makes a unique gift for friends and family who have mixed breed dogs as part of their family.
The mission of The Humane Society of Calloway County is to extend humane education, teaching kindness and concern for animals and humans alike; to relieve suffering and prevent cruelty to animals; to increase awareness of pet overpopulation and work to reduce it; to enrich our community through the promotion of quality of life for animals and people.
For questions regarding Doggie Day Spa, pet identification or animal issues in our community, contact the Humane Society of Calloway County at 270-759-1884, or humanesociety@murray-ky.net, visit www.ForThePets.org, or like us on Facebook.
