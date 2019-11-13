MURRAY – Murray State University’s Animal Health Technology and Pre-Veterinary Club and the Humane Society of Calloway County are hosting a Doggie Day Spa from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the A. Carman Animal Health Center on College Farm Road. Proof of current rabies vaccination for dogs 16-weeks and older is required to participate.
The Humane Society will microchip dogs for $15 each. There are no additional fees for the lifetime of the pet. Little Shop of Collars will make custom pet ID tags on site, along with a selection of collars, leashes and harnesses available.
Animal health technology and pre-veterinary students will bathe a dog for $12, clean ears and trim nails for $10, or provide “the works” for $20 plus tax.
The Humane Society will have DNA test kits for $90. The cheek swab can be done for you that day or the kit can be completed and mailed. The information can be valuable for your veterinarian to anticipate any health issues prevalent in certain breeds of dogs.
No appointment is required. For more information, contact the Humane Society of Calloway County at 270-759-1884, visit www.ForThePets.org, or follow on Facebook.
