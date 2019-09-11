MURRAY – A Doggie Day Spa and Pet ID Clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the A. Carman Animal Health Center on College Farm Road. Murray State University’s Animal Health Technology/Pre-vet Club members will bathe a dog for $12, clean ears and trim nails for $10, or $20 for “The Works,” bath, ear cleaning and nail trim.
The Humane Society will microchip pets for $15 each. A microchip the size of a grain of rice is inserted between the shoulder blades of a dog in a relatively painless and quick procedure. Each microchip transponder has a unique number which enables a shelter or veterinary clinic to scan the animal for this number which will be registered with a national database allowing the owner to be contacted when the pat is found. Local veterinary offices, the animal shelter and the Humane Society have scanners to read these microchips, as well as those across the country.
The Humane Society will also offer canine DNA test kits for $90. The cheek swab can be done that day or the kit can be completed and mailed. Not only does it provide information about the breed of a dog, the information can also be valuable for a veterinarian in anticipating any health issues prevalent in certain breeds of dogs.
A proof of rabies vaccination is required for participation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.