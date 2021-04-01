MURRAY - The Donate Life Pause to Give Life statewide flag raising will be held at 10:08 a.m. Monday, April 12. Donate Life flags will be raised at more than 50 locations in the Commonwealth.
The Circuit Court Clerk’s Trust for Life is among many Donate Life partner organizations that will simultaneously host a statewide Donate Life Flag raising ceremony and a moment of silence to promote the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation and honor donors and their families.
“We are honored to be able to participate in this Donate Life Flag raising,” said Linda Avery, Calloway County Circuit Court clerk. “Tom Grantz, deputy clerk, and Donate Life ambassador, has worked with community partners to make sure the Donate Life Flag is flown in our community as a reminder of the need for registered donors; honor living donors; and donors and donor families. Flags will be raised at Culvers, The Murray Bank and Independence Bank, in addition to the one that will be raised at the Judicial Building.
“The time of 10:08 a.m. was chosen to highlight the fact that one donor can save eight lives followed by a moment of silence for one minute and eight seconds to recognize the more than 108,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant,” said Grantz. “Of those patients, around 1,000 are right here in Kentucky.”
This event at the Judicial Building, 312 N. Fourth St., involves not only members of the Calloway Circuit Clerk’s office, but also county officials, donor families and organ recipients. It will be a socially-distance event and those attending will be asked to wear the new donate life masks which will be distributed at the event. Tom Grantz will be the featured speaker.He has served as the Calloway Circuit Court Clerk’s liaison with the Trust for Life since his employment in 2015. In 2017, Grantz was named an Ambassador for Donate Life.
The Donate Life flag was first introduced in 2006. Since then, it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 14 years, 50,000 Donate Life Flags have flown across America.
Registering as an organ donor will give hope to those on the transplant list and will help save and heal lives. Register as an organ, tissue and eye donor at DonateLifeKY.org, or when renewing your license at a Real ID or the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Office or at the Department of Transportation Regional Offices. According to Melinda Starks, Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Chief Deputy, anyone with a Kentucky Drivers’ License or state ID can register as a donor regardless of age, health, gender or ethnic or racial background. In fact, two million, or 60% of those eligible, have said “Yes” and registered as organ, tissue and eye donors on Kentucky’s Donor Registry.
