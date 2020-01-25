Donna decided to accept the position of hospitality chairman for the American Women’s Club in Berlin.
“We had a lot of young families and the men had served in Vietnam,” said Donna. “They had orders for Berlin after the war, but their wives were not authorized to come with them. But many elected to pay for their wives to be in Berlin with them and there was no housing authorized. They were trying to live on their service pay and some had small children, and no one was looking out for them because they were not supposed to be there in the first place.”
When Donna read this information from a report left to her from the previous hospitality chairman and she thought these women are the ones who need help the most.
“I went out and welcomed these young families and I remember going to one house and all the food they had was a box of instant potatoes until pay day,” said Donna. “They also had a small child and this just broke my heart. I went home and cleaned out my pantry.”
At the next board meeting of the club, Donna asked to be on the agenda.
“I told them we are American women and if we don’t look out for these young women, lightning should strike us,” Donna said. “There was a colonel’s wife who was on the board and her husband was in charge of the assignments of all the men. She got out and said that these women had no business being here. They were not authorized to be here and just let them suffer the consequences. I left the meeting in tears and not long after I returned home, I heard a knock at my door. It was another colonel’s wife and she handed me money in an envelope. She said several got together after the meeting and collected this money. About an hour later, the NCO wives’ president came by with some money and this went on all afternoon. The president of the board then came to my house and said she was horrified at how badly I was treated and she didn’t want me to think that everyone felt the same.”
Donna said word got back to the Commanding General of the American forces and he called a meeting of all the American wives living on the base in Berlin. Donna said he told them to all line up according to their rank. They were a bit confused and he then explained to them that none of them had any rank. They were all wives of military personnel, it was a level playing field and he expected them to all look out for each other.
When Donna and Woody left Berlin, Donna was given a very large framed certificate to show their appreciation for all she had done, especially in helping these women to survive in Berlin.
When Woody’s assignment in Berlin came to an end, they were sent back to Fort Knox.
Donna said Fort Knox was then under the command of General Donn A. Starry. There were several “towns” within Fort Knox and many of the families were those who had returned from Berlin. Gen. George Patton Jr. was the Honor School commander.
“I became involved with the International Women’s Club again,” said Donna. “Not many of the men brought their wives, but we had probably 35 or 40 who were at Ft. Knox from all over the word. My job was to welcome the wives.”
Donna said there was a rumor that began to spread around the base that a Jordanian prince was coming with a harem.
“None of the American wives wanted to welcome them,” said Donna. “We knew it was going to be a large family moving in because they gave them an entire duplex building (both living areas). They were going to be my neighbors, so I went to welcome them to Fort Knox. (The prince’s wife) Wijdan met me at the door and the ‘harem’ turned out to be her mother, her two daughters, a nanny and a housekeeper. Her husband really was a Jordanian prince. He was the first cousin of King Hussein of Jordan on his father’s side and she was a first cousin of the King on her mother’s side.”
Donna said she and Wijdan “hit it off” and became good friends. Her husband Ali had come to attend the honor school, which is why many international families were at Fort Knox. Wijdan wondered why people were treating them strangely and Donna apologized and shared with her the rumors that had been circulating on base.
“Ali was an officer in the Jordanian Army,” said Donna. “Jordan is very different than most of the other countries in that part of the world. They don’t suppress women. Wijdan had actually served in the United Nations. She was just brilliant.”
“They both had broad world views,” Donna said. “They loved being at Fort Knox because, for her especially, she could go around in jeans and sweats. In Jordan, she was always out in an limousine and on official business. She loved being incognito.”
Donna said Wijdan was a very talented artist and ended up having a one-woman show in Louisville while living at Fort Knox.
Before they returned to Jordan, they had a son born at Fort Knox, and she and Donna have remained in touch through the years.
“Woody and I watched on television when King Hussein died and we saw Ali walking at the head of the coffin,” said Donna.
Donna said that while they were all together at Fort Knox, she and Woody invited them to accompany them on a visit back home to Murray.
“I told her I had an uncle in Murray who had a nice cabin on the lake,” said Donna. “The lower level could sleep about 16 people. Before we left Fort Knox, and because she had a small baby, she asked me if the cabin was heated and I told her it was, of course! I think in her mind, she was thinking ‘rustic log cabin’ and I had to laugh to think she was willing to come to Murray and stay in a log cabin with no heat with a baby! I knew she was a true friend.”
When the couple returned to Jordan, apparently Ali had an affair with his secretary, according to Donna.
“Wijdan went to King Hussein to get permission to divorce him,” said Donna. “He gave her permission and then named her ambassador to Italy so she could leave Jordan. She spent four years in Italy and kept trying to get me to come visit.”
About six or seven years ago, there was a big affair taking place in Washington, D.C. to honor the arts in the Middle East.
“Wijdan had several of her works included and there was a huge event at the Kennedy Center,” said Donna. “She kept after me to come and I decided I would go. She is the type of friend that it doesn’t matter if you have not seen her in years or a few weeks, the friendship is the same. She was in Washington on official business and was staying at one of the upscale hotels. After I checked the rates at her hotel, I told her I would stay “in the neighborhood.” After arriving, I walked to her hotel and went to the desk to ask her room and they acted like they didn’t know who I was talking about. I asked them to call her room and tell her I was in the lobby. They wouldn’t call in front of me, but they came back and told me they would take me to her room. We had the best time.”
Donna said it was fascinating and life-changing to have this kind of interaction with people from so many countries and it was a chance to get some insight into why we don’t have world peace.
“There was a single officer from Afghanistan and we brought him home to Murray with us also,” said Donna. “During the time he was at Fort Knox, things blew up in Afghanistan. Some of the other Afghanistan officers asked for political asylum, but he did not because he said he could not do anything for his country from here. He said he could at least go back and infiltrate the enemy. He told us it would be dangerous and for us to not try to contact him, but he would try to get word to us that he was OK. We were so concerned because months went by and we heard nothing. We tried to contact the embassy and weeks later, we got word back that he was still alive and was working for the U.S. government, but it was strictly a clandestine operation. We never heard anything else.”
Donna said they were blessed to have Donn Starry as the commander at Fort Knox.
“He had a commitment to people regardless of who they were, rich or poor, powerful or not,” she said. “He was willing to think outside the box and to do whatever it took to take care of people and his wife was the same. He probably is one person who had a lot of influence in my life and I consider him a mentor.”
Gen. Starry established the mayoral program at Fort Knox during the time Donna and Woody were there.
“His wife had gone to a conference at Fort Lewis, Washington and they had a community life program there and it focused on the well-being of the families. When she returned to Fort Knox, they called me over and Gen. Starry said he liked that program and they were implementing the same program at Fort Knox, but he said, ‘We are going to do it better.’ He wanted to have elections for the mayoral positions. He said these folks in the military do everything, including sacrificing their lives so people have the freedom to vote, and they need to have a vote on their own communities.”
There were three different communities/housing areas within Fort Knox and Donna said there were so many needs in those communities.
“There was $40 million in maintenance backlogs for communities at Fort Knox. Gen. Starry managed to reduce that to zero in two years.”
After the program started, Donna said that Gen. Starry was sent to Germany for a short assignment.
“In his absence, the acting commander decided he didn’t want to fool with the commissaries in the housing areas,” said Donna. “One way to shut them down was to limit the number of items sold to 20 and included in that was salt, pepper, ketchup and cigarettes - no diapers, no toilet paper, no baby food. Of course, immediately the sales plummeted and he had the numbers to back up his decision to shut them down. I had been talking to Gen. Starry’s wife, Letty, and she was fully aware of what was going on and was in touch with her husband while he was in Germany.”
Donna said when Gen. Starry returned, the first mayor in Donna’s community had to leave and there was an incomplete term to fill. He asked Donna if she would accept the appointment to fill out the term.
“I told him if he would give me a platform to do something about the commissary, then I would accept,” said Donna. “He asked me what I wanted him to do first and I asked him to visit the commissary with me. When we arrived, he ‘lost it’ when he saw inside. When he returned to headquarters, I was told you could hear the door slam when he went into the office of the acting commander. He then contacted me and said to give him a list of what was needed and that it would be taken care of by the end of the week. The shelves were finally again full of all the things needed.”
Donna said when it came time for new elections, everyone urged her to run because they gave her credit for the commissary improvements, but she said that only happened because she had Gen. Starry’s ear. But she agreed to run.
“My opponent’s name was Walter Reed,” laughed Donna. “I did not anticipate I would have to be elected over someone named Walter Reed, but I was.”
Donna said Gen. Starry decided to make the most of her election and he gave her an entire classroom and a sergeant to run her office and another classroom to use as a children’s playroom. All the families who moved into their community came to her office and her kids were the welcoming committee for all the children.
Donna said she had 12 commissioners and she quickly discovered when you volunteer your time there is no limit as to what you can do, especially if you have good support from the top.
“We had all kind of things going on in our community,” said Donna. “We started a recycling program, we raised money for summer youth programs. It was great experience for me and it gave me an opportunity to develop leadership skills at a level I never could have learned and taught me how to pull resources together. I learned a lot about myself and other people and it was preparation for the rest of my life. The things the Lord had planned for me to do that I had no idea were yet to come.”
A funny story Donna shared was that her public relations commissioner was the editor of the Fort Knox newspaper.
“The Associated Press contacted him because they were doing a story on men who were stepping up and take more of a role in the family. At that time, Woody was working on his master’s degree and I was also. Two nights a week, he was gone for school and two nights I was gone. He would take care of the kids in my absence. My PR guy called and said the AP was sending a reporter and asked if Woody would be willing to be interviewed.
“Woody thought that was pretty special and this female reporter shows up at the house a few days later. She told Woody that she understood he had become quite involved with his children and Woody told her, yes he was. She asked him about both of them working on their master’s and being gone and what he did the nights I was absent. He told her he feeds the kids, gives them a bath, reads to them and puts them to bed. She then asked, ‘What else do you do around the house?’ He told her he took out the garbage and she asked what else and Donna said he thought a minute and said he vacuumed.
“I sat there and didn’t say a word, but after she left, I turned to him and asked, ‘You vacuum?’ He said, ‘Don’t you remember when Melissa was born, I ran the vacuum before your mother arrived?’ I informed him that from that time on, he certainly could vacuum. When the article was published, I got an early morning call from a cousin in Atlanta who had read the article. She asked, ‘He vacuums?’ and I told her, ‘He does now!”
Donna said after his retirement, Gen. Starry wrote a book which talked about the community life program he began at Fort Knox, called, “Press On!” He sent them a copy with a personal inscription thanking them for all they did to make the program successful. He even included a photo with Donna and his wife in the book.
“He was so full of energy and persistence,” said Donna. “He so inspired me.”
