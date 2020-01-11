When I ended the Backyard magazine story on Donna Herndon, she had moved to Fort Knox to be with Woody while he was going through basic training. Woody was going into flight training and he and Donna moved to the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
“I was doing a lot of Red Cross volunteer work,” said Donna. “I became pregnant with Melissa while living there.”
Donna said they were not at Fort Bragg very long as Woody received orders to go to Fort Stewart, Georgia for fixed-wing training.
“He was offered a choice of rotary or fixed-wing flying because he was an honor graduate of ROTC,” said Donna. “ROTC had an aviation component when he was at Murray State. He had started flying when he was 16. The only time he quit flying, I found out later, was when he was saving money to buy my engagement ring.”
Woody was ranked at the top of his fixed-wing training.
“I remember him coming home and saying the colonel had wanted him to go to Ft. Rucker, Alabama, to transition to rotary wing. Woody said he told the colonel that he had been given a choice and he had chosen fixed-wing. The colonel then told Woody, ‘Son, you are going to Vietnam and will be flying helicopters so you might as well learn how.’”
Donna said they packed and moved to Ft. Rucker when she was about eight months pregnant.
“Woody had bought a motorcycle when we were at Ft. Bragg.” she said. “He had always wanted a motorcycle, but his parents would not allow him to have one. When we got to Ft. Bragg, he convinced me that in order for him not to have to wake me up at 4 a.m. to take him to the base, he could ride the motorcycle. He rode it for maybe three weeks and came home one day and said he was going to catch a ride to work the next day and was not going to ride his motorcycle. When I asked why he said, ‘I have almost been hit by a car most days that I have ridden that motorcycle. Those things are dangerous!’ He parked it in our back yard and we moved that thing to Ft. Rucker.”
Donna said they rented a U-Haul trailer to move the motorcycle to Ft. Rucker and because it took up so much room in the trailer, the car was fully packed.
“We had two small dogs which I had to hold on my lap during the trip,” said Donna. “My doctor had told me we needed to stop every hour or two so I could walk since I was in the advanced stages of pregnancy, and I had to wear compression stockings. It was the end of August and Woody was driving on the back roads and all of a sudden our engine starts overheating because we were pulling that U-Haul behind us. Woody said he had been told to turn the heat on in the car to help cool the engine. We finally found a place to stop and I almost fell out of the car and literally crawled across the ground. I was sitting in some gravel and Woody asked me what was wrong? I told him I had never in my life been that hot – two dogs on my lap, the heater blowing into the car during the middle of August, pregnant and wearing compression stockings. Once we finally arrived at Ft. Rucker, we discovered that the heater was blocked on Woody’s side of the car and all the heat was coming right at me. He felt really bad then.”
Donna said after pulling that motorcycle all that way and causing all the problems during the trip, he parked it in the back yard again. One day, someone stopped and asked him if it was for sale and she told them very quickly, “Yes!”
Melissa was born while they were at Ft. Rucker. Woody was in training and out on a mission.
“Melissa arrived earlier than expected,” said Donna. “I had three pregnant friends and they had all delivered late, so I knew I would be late also. I was saving a lot of the things I needed to do for later so I wouldn’t be sitting around just waiting for her to be born.
“I had gone to do some volunteer work at a medical facility and they always checked me at the end of the day. When they checked me that day the doctor asked me what I was doing there. He told me I was dilated and asked me if I was not having contractions. I told him I was off and on, and he told me I was going to have my baby that day. I didn’t even have a crib!”
Donna said she and Woody had not agreed on a name, but the hospital would not admit her without a name. The last name they had discussed was Melissa so Donna named their daughter Melissa. Word finally reached Woody that he was a father and he arrived at the hospital to see his daughter after she was born.
Woody was sent to Vietnam from Ft. Rucker and Donna came back to Murray.
“At first, Woody was on high alert to be sent to the Dominican Republic,” said Donna. “They would have to ship out immediately, so I came back to Murray with Melissa. That conflict was resolved and he was sent to Vietnam and was there for a year.”
Donna moved into an apartment in Murray with Melissa. She was the only grandchild on both sides of the family and the grandparents were at her door continually.
“She got a lot of attention, but it got to a point where I had to put a sign on the door that said, ‘We are asleep,’ so she and I could get some rest.”
Donna did some volunteer work with her sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma, while in Murray.
“I was trying to come up with some extra money because they didn’t pay lieutenants all that well,” said Donna. “Our money was pretty tight.”
After Woody returned from Vietnam, they received orders for Berlin, Germany.
“At that time, there were no professional movers in Murray,” said Donna. “The Army was responsible for moving personnel. I was told to separate things basically to travel three ways, the slow way - by ship, by air, and things we would carry with us when we flew to Berlin. I was working diligently to separate all of our belongings and decide what was going which way and taking care of a toddler. They had given me a date the movers would come. But the movers came a day early and I think they had literally gone to the court square and secured some men off of the benches to help with the move. I was in the middle of cooking breakfast. They packed my skillet where I was cooking bacon and packed it with my vacuum cleaner which all was sent by ship - the slow way. When we went to claim our belongings, I could smell it when we got to the facility. It was the biggest mess…the bacon was still in the skillet and you can imagine how my vacuum cleaner smelled.”
In Berlin, the Herndons lived on base.
“They had U.S. housing,” said Donna. “Berlin was still considered an occupied city and divided into four sectors and we were in the American sector. Because Woody was a pilot, he was assigned to aviation in another area. He spent as much time with the Air Force as he did with the Army.”
Donna said Berlin was a fabulous assignment.
“They were so grateful to the Americans,” she said. “It was an intriguing assignment also. There were four powers that met 24 hours a day, seven days a week - the Americans, the British, the French and the Russians. One of our friends was one of the representatives from the U.S. government. When any kind of protest would be lodged, these four men would spend a week together and if it happened in the middle of the night, he said it was not unusual for these men to be sitting around in their underwear discussing a possible world crisis.
Donna said Woody told her when they held joint exercises, the French would set up these fancy tents, put in a floor and serve fancy meals. Woody told Donna that it was no wonder they lost the war.
Donna and Woody loved Berlin and Roger, their second child, was born there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.