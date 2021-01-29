Dot McNabb celebrates 100th birthday

A very lovely, active woman in our community is having a special birthday on Saturday, Jan. 30. This special lady is Dot McNabb of Murray and she is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Dot is someone I have known for many years. In fact, if you have lived in Murray for a period of time, it is hard not to know Dot or at least have heard of her.
Dot was born Jan. 30, 1921, to Myrtle and Herman Futrell and grew up in the Elm Grove community of Calloway County. She graduated from the Murray Training School at the age of 16.
“I have been driving since I was 15,” Dot said. “I had to drive to the training school from Elm Grove and so therefore, they let me have a driver’s license early.”
After Dot finished high school, she went to college and received a two-year teaching certificate.
“At that time, you could get a teaching certificate and be able to teach school without a four-year degree,” she said.
She taught the third and fourth-grade at Faxon for about five years, where both the grades were in one classroom.
Dot married Scott McNabb on Feb. 15, 1941, in Paris, Tennessee. He was stationed at the Sedalia Army Air Field in Missouri during the war as a crew chief on a transport plane, and Dot found a job working on the base. This was the only time in her 100 years that she did not live in Calloway County.
After returning to Murray, Dot worked as a secretary at the Murray Hosiery Mill for approximately 10 years and then began her job at Peoples Bank where she stayed and retired after working there 30 years.
Her husband Scott worked for Ashland Oil, and she lost him in 1991. She continues to live in their home in the Gatesborough subdivision.
Dot said that after her retirement, she joined several organizations, one of those being the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, where she is still an active member.
While living in the Elm Grove community, she was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church and played the piano and sang in the choir. When she and her husband moved into Murray, they joined First Baptist Church and she could be seen as a member of their choir for many years. In fact, she sang in the choir until she was in her early 90s.
One of her friends, Frankie McNutt, shared about her friend Dot.
“She and my mother were friends,” Frankie said. “Dan and I and our son Greg have adopted her as our grandmother. Dan usually talks to her almost every day. Dan grew up on the East side of Murray, so he and Dot know a lot of the same people from that area.”
Frankie said that up until this year, Dot would walk every day and if you saw her walking from a distance, you would think she was in her 60s. Up until this year, Frankie said she was going to an exercise class at the Wellness Center religiously.
“I think what has kept Dot so young is, of course, her health has been good, but she loves to interact with people and stay connected,” Frankie said. “Every day she gets up and dresses like she is going to work. She is a fantastic example of how to grow old gracefully.”
Frankie shared that her early memory of Dot was when she was working at Peoples Bank in the summers while she was in school.
“She (Dot) would be sitting at the proof machine which was huge and here is this petite lady handling that machine like it was a small piece of metal. I can still see her sitting there operating that huge machine.”
Shirley Uzzle is also a friend of Dot’s and they met when Shirley came to Murray and joined the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, where she now serves as chairman of the department.
“She is a very fascinating and loving lady,” said Shirley. “I met her in 2011 when I joined the Zeta Department where she had been a member for many years. From 2011 to March 2020, she only missed one Zeta meeting. That last meeting was before the pandemic arrived and she and I served as hostesses for the meeting. She was always very active in the department and always took on responsibilities. We also sit together at First Baptist Church and I love to hear her sing. We also share the joy of being teachers and I love her stories about teaching in a one-room school house. She is such a positive person and always makes me feel special.”
Carolyn Johnson informed me that she and Dot are distant relatives. It seems that Dot’s grandmother and Carolyn’s great-grandmother were sisters. It also seems that the two share a rather famous relative. According to Carolyn, the other sister was the mother of Vernon Rudolph who founded Krispy Kreme Donuts.
Dot says she is experiencing the usual aches and pains of growing older and she was staying very active until her knees quit cooperating. “It was all those years of wearing heels, I am sure.”
Having to remain isolated since March, you might think her disposition would not be so upbeat, but you would be wrong. Somehow, she remains positive and cheerful even though she is missing out on interacting with people which she loves to do.
Just last week, she drove to a doctor’s appointment.
Because of COVID-19, plans have changed in terms of celebrating this milestone birthday. Friends were planning to host a birthday reception for her at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse, but those plans had to be canceled.
But Dot isn’t going to let that get in her way of being able to do some celebrating. She and her daughter Wanda have come up with a way for friends and family to join in on her birthday celebration.
They are asking friends and family to drive by her house at 1000 Westgate Drive from 11 am. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 30, and honk their horn and even better, they can stop and visit the garage of her home to wish her a happy 100th birthday. They will have a registry and encourage everyone to sign it to let Dot know they are wishing her well. And best of all, Dot will be sitting on the inside of the house in a hallway with a glass door where she can peer out into the garage area and wave to everyone. There will be a place to leave birthday cards, and as people leave, Dot and Wanda have arranged a gift bag for each visitor to take home with them which will be filled with edible treats. All they ask is that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Dot and Wanda hope to see many friends tomorrow and you can be sure Dot will be dressed and ready for visitors with her eyes bright and sparkling because she will be seeing friends and thanking God for her 100 years on this earth. She has enriched many lives for many years and will continue to do so, especially when this pandemic leaves.
Happy Birthday Dot and wishing you many more! It has been my privilege to share your milestone celebration with our readers. n
***
I have had many emails and calls asking about my grandson Brady. He is, of course, my favorite subject! He really had such a fun time at Christmas and received what he asked Santa - a bicycle. Not only does he ride it outside when Mom and Dad can accompany him, but he also manages to ride it inside the house. It has training wheels for now, but I envision this summer that will not be the case.
He also received a scooter for Christmas (like a skateboard with handles). He began riding it right away, most of all because the wheels light up when they turn. But it didn’t take him long to learn to push off with one foot, then he learned to put both feet on the scooter and maneuver it around the house. Now he has advanced to riding it outside (under supervision). Mom and Dad took him to the park and he started at the top of a small hill on a walking path, pushed off, put both feet on the scooter and sped down the walkway, laughing the entire time. Obviously, he is not fearful of falling. But he did have a yellow helmet for protection, at least for his head.
Mom and Dad also took him to Discovery Park for a morning. Mom Lindsey sent me texts of pictures and then said, “We saw big fish, we went down a long, scary slide, we watched elephants at the IMAX theatre, we dug for dinosaurs, played on a giant playground and played with balls on a water slide. On the way home we asked Brady what his favorite part of the day was and he replied, “lunch.”
***
I am still dealing with back/leg issues. I have been given two epidural injections in my back - one before Christmas and one after - and neither one made much difference in the pain. I went back to the doctor and now they have presented me with another option.
They will run a wire up the length of my spine and connect it to a stimulator. This will be done as a test first with the stimulator located on the outside of my back. If it helps to alleviate the pain in my leg, then they will pull that wire out and put in a permanent one and also place the stimulator under the skin on my back. But before I can do any of this, I have to have a psychological examination to be sure I can withstand wearing this. I laughed out loud when they told me that insurance requires this psych exam before they will pay for this procedure.
I completed the psych exam and it did not amount to much. It seems that when they first started doing this procedure, an elderly gentleman had the procedure done one morning, but because he had “sundowners disease,” he awoke in the night and did not know what he had and pulled it out. After that, Kentucky passed a law that all patients have to understand this procedure before they will grant permission and before insurance will pay. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the term “sundowners disease,” it is someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s who becomes more confused as the day goes on and by evening, they are at their worst.
Right now I am not so sold on a permanent wire inserted into my back, but if it stops the pain in my leg, I might consider it. I guess I will try the temporary fix to see if it works. I am waiting to hear back from the doctor’s office to schedule this procedure.
If anyone knows of someone who has gone through this procedure, I would love to hear from them. I have read about this online and there are definitely mixed reactions.
I am so very tired of dealing with pain every day, but then I don’t want to walk around feeling like a vibrator all the time and how about when I sleep? I still have a million questions that I need to ask before I will consider this procedure.
***
I was hoping that with the beginning of 2021, the world would change and we would be able to get back to a more normal lifestyle, especially with the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available. But at the present, 2021 has not proven to be any different from 2020, so far. I suppose time will tell since the vaccine has not become available for most of us, at this time, so we are still “masking” and maintaining distance from family and friends. I know I am so very tired of this as I am sure all of you are also. I am not sure we will know what it will be like to live normally again, or will we ever be able to live like we once did?
All of this leaves us with a lot of uneasiness, or at least it does for me. And it hasn’t helped that so many I know have passed away since the first of the year and many I know also have been infected with the virus.
Just yesterday, Carolyn Reagan passed and the week before, Sina Richardson and Robbie Trevathan. All of these women were special to me. I, of course, had known Carolyn for a long time. Her daughter Jan is a friend of mine and I know and love the entire Reagan clan. My fondest memory of Carolyn is when she and Johnny would visit Pier 1 when I was the owner. They were just the “cutest couple” and they would tell me about their trips, mostly to baseball spring training and to Missouri where they also owned a house. She was always so lively and vivacious and Johnny would smile at her and shake his head.
I got to know Robbie when my father was in the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Robbie’s husband, Pat, was also a patient and Robbie and I would meet and share dinner together. Since I was there for the long haul and so was Robbie, it was nice to spend some time with someone because I could only visit with my father in intensive care a few hours each day. She was one of the sweetest women I knew and despite the circumstances, I enjoyed spending time with her and getting to know her and Pat.
Sina Richardson was someone I looked up to and admired greatly. She was a very “matter of fact” woman who had been very active in the Murray Woman’s Club and in business and I always knew that if Sina payed a compliment, it meant something.
And I was so very sad and heartbroken when I learned of the passing of Jim Kelly. I had known Jim also for a long time. He and Penny, his first wife, sat next to us in Racer Arena for the Murray State basketball games. I also knew him through church and our oldest sons were the same age. I remember being so happy that he and Joetta had married years later after he had lost Penny, and they added to their family. Everytime I would see Jim he would always go out of his way to speak and give me a hug or share a story or two or a joke. He was what I called a “good man” and his loss is not only huge for his family, but also this community.
I will be sharing the second part of a story about Joe Sills next week and he, along with Jim, left this earth too early because of complications from the coronavirus. And that in itself makes me so angry. Its hard to lose someone under normal circumstances, but losing them to a virus is, to me, more cruel. It can and does cause death and our community has lost more than 40 because of this virus.
I am anxiously anticipating being able to receive the vaccine and hope that the “powers to be” will be able to get this vaccine moving into the community soon so that we can rid ourselves of this deadly disease that has affected so many. I am ready for a brighter, more social rest of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.