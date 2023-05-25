MURRAY - The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) hit a major milestone in Calloway County this month by announcing 50,814 free books have been distributed in the County since the start of the local program in 2013. Currently, the Calloway County DPIL program has 792 children enrolled and 1,221 have graduated from the program.
The local program is a coordinated effort with the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers and Murray Head Start with funding through the United Way of Murray-Calloway County.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners.
Immediate Past President of United Way Paul McCreary said, “This is a major program milestone benefitting the children in our community made possible by the dedicated volunteers that make this program a success. While the books are free to the children, the books are not free. Funding for the books is through the United Way and recently the state of Kentucky is now funding 50% of the cost of books. Our goal for 2023 is to have 1,000 children in Calloway County enrolled in the program but that requires additional funding. We need the community to join us in our effort to make sure no child is without a book in Calloway County.”
To donate to the local DPIL program click on the link below or scan the QR code and click on Dolly Parton Imagination Library in the dropdown menu.
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VNX9XRN748HWW&sourcehttps%3A%2F%2F
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.