MURRAY - Nashville-based eye surgeon, Dr. Ming Wang, will be the guest speaker at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. He will present a program on vision care for the center’s members and guests.
The doctor will offer suggestions on how to take care of your vision and will discuss individual vision care concerns from the audience. He will also explain the most updated LASIK technology available.
Dr. Wang’s real life story inspired a character in the nationally acclaimed book, “God’s Not Dead,” and the book became a movie. An autobiography about his life has just been released and the books will be available to autograph for those attending July 25.
The Middle Tennessee FiftyForward organization selected Dr. Wang to receive its 2017 Crowning Achievement Award for his work with senior citizens. The Nashville Kiwanis Club named him “Nashvillian of the Year” in recognition of his work with children from around the world.
All community seniors are invited to attend this presentation. For additional information or to RSVP, contact the MCC Senior Citizens Center at 270-753-0929.
