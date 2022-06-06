Murray Elementary School students received top recognition in the Junior Duck Stamp Art statewide competition. The Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest is a culmination of the Junior Duck Stamp educational program. After studying waterfowl anatomy and habitat, students may express their newfound knowledge by drawing, painting or sketching a picture of an eligible North American waterfowl species. Students from across the U.S. submit their work to their state, territory or district competition.

