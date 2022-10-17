Dunnaway is October Laker Champion

MURRAY – Jennifer Dunnaway has been named the Laker Champion for Kids for the month of October. The award is for Laker faculty and staff members who go above and beyond for their students and colleagues.
Dunnaway is an eighth grade social studies teacher at Calloway County Middle School. She is also the speech team coach for CCMS and CCHS.
She was nominated by CCHS teacher Miranda Wilson, who wrote:
“She is a champion in every sense of the word. She has spent countless hours as a champion for students on the Speech Team. Some join because they love giving speeches, but most join just because they her. I have personally been inspired by her enthusiasm and dedication to the youth of Calloway County (both in and out of school). She brings fun and positivity to her classroom each day and encourages each student to be his or her best self. She deserves the title of Laker Champion for Kids because she loves our school, loves our community, and loves our kids, and shows this in not only her words, but most importantly, her actions.”
CCMS teacher TJ Hargrove also thinks highly of this month’s Champion.
“She always goes above and beyond to champion students of Laker Nation. Whether it’s dressing up for Civil War days, staying hours a week for speech practice, planning field trips, modifying assignments to reach each student, or designing countless activities to engage all students, she always has students’ best interest in mind. She’s a team player always willing to help her colleagues and I couldn’t ask for a better social studies partner to work with.”
