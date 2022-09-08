PARIS, Tenn. - Faithfully, an Eagles and Journey Tribute Experience will be at the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris, Tennessee, on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Faithfully was formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2011 and quickly became established as one of the United States’ most popular tribute acts. They are garnering international recognition and have shared the stage with the legendary Sawyer Brown, Jo Dee Messina and many of the biggest names from the rock n’ roll world.
The lineup features superstar John Allen on lead vocals, and band members who have performed with the best. Faithfully re-creates the music of Journey and covers Journey’s material from all eras of the band’s career.
For the past two years, the band has been performing their award-winning tribute to the Eagles.
The concert combines the best of the Eagles and Journey in one show.
All seats are reserved and cost is $49 for preferred seating and $39 for standard seating. Tickets may be purchased in advance at KriderPAC.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, email kriderpac@gmail.com or call 731-644-2517.
