Today I bid farewell to my 60s. In some ways, it seems it took quite some time to arrive at this age, but in many ways, it feels as if it was only a few years ago that I was experiencing the dread of turning 40.
I am trying not to be depressed about my age and to look on the bright side that I am still vertical and able to put my feet on the floor each morning and move. Some mornings it takes a little longer to move than others, but I do move, and for that I am grateful.
My mind, except for forgetting names, seems to be in working order and I guess as long as I can string words together and they make sense to the reader, I am doing fine.
I have certainly noticed a difference since my mid-60s. I hope I don’t notice that much of a change from now until my mid-70s. But I am sure, no matter how much I wish, nature has its own plan.
I am very grateful that I have lived long enough for my sons to become adults and to spend time with my first grandson. I am also grateful to be working at a job that I enjoy (most days), and still have the energy to be involved in the community, especially with the things I care about.
One of those things is the Enduring Hope campaign, which is an endeavor to raise funds for a new, enlarged and updated cancer center affiliated with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. As a more than 20-year breast cancer survivor, not only have I lived the effects of cancer, but I, like most all of you, have seen what cancer can do to our family and friends. It is a hateful, nasty disease, and I am very thankful I am still here on this earth.
When I was asked to join the Enduring Hope campaign, I didn’t have to think about accepting, it was automatic. I know in my heart why I became involved, but after spending time in a couple of committee meetings, I have found many more reasons this cancer center is of the upmost importance to our community and its citizens.
***
I recently spent some time with Keith Travis, chief philanthropy officer at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Keith was responsible for leading the fundraising efforts that made the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House a reality, and he is now working to make the new MCCH Cancer Center a reality.
The first question I asked Keith was why did we need a new cancer center?
“Technology is changing rapidly,” he said. “Everything has an operating life and some of our equipment, although they are functioning to standards, has reached that operating life. Just one of the pieces we use costs $3.2 million. This is a major capital investment. When you replace the old equipment, you are not receiving any additional revenue. But we have to stay abreast of the current technology.”
Travis also said the new center will be much larger than the present one.
“At present, our oncologists have their offices in the hospital, but with the new center, they would have their offices in the center, along with radiation oncology. We will also upgrade our laboratory to support the new center, but it will also be an upgrade for the entire hospital.”
As Travis explained, it all makes a better patient experience and all services would be consolidated in one building.
The incident rates of cancer are high in the state of Kentucky and even higher in western Kentucky, and Travis stated it is important that treatment be close to home. We are lucky to already have a cancer center in our community.
“According to Brett Miles, radiation therapist,” said Travis, “the state issues certificates of need for cancer centers. You can’t just decide to build a cancer center. The MCCH is one of the smallest hospitals in Kentucky to have a cancer center and that is a credit to Stuart Poston, former CEO of the hospital.”
Travis said the first cobalt radiation equipment was borrowed and operated under the certificate of need from (then) Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah. About five years later, Poston decided the MCCH was capable of standing on its own and applied for a certificate. It was awarded around 1995, and in 2000, the present cancer center was built.
“You don’t know what a blessing you have sometimes until it is gone,” said Travis. “We don’t want to lose this center because we might never get it back.”
During one of our committee meetings, Travis spoke about how larger health care corporations are buying small community hospitals.
“A hospital has to be for sale for them to buy it, and they would only be for sale if the issues were greater than a hospital could carry,” he said. “Or if the city and county decided they no longer wanted to operate our hospital.”
But Travis went on to explain some of the things a community hospital gives up when a for-profit institution comes to town. They have their own agenda and they are only going to operate service lines that make money.
“For instance,” said Travis, “our hospital has the services of a child psychologist and you won’t see that in a for-profit institution because it doesn’t produce the revenue that is required.”
The for-profits might bolster some services, but they will take all the local control out of the hands of the community. The board would be more of a formality.
“I feel it is important to maintain a community hospital for community identity,” said Travis.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is owned by the City of Murray and Calloway County. The mayor and the judge-executive sit on the board of the hospital and each of them appoints four citizens to serve a four-year term. The hospital’s chief of staff is the 11th person on the board, and it is that person’s duty to represent the doctors, with medical personnel voting each year to decide who will fill that seat on the board.
“The board has one employee, the CEO, who handles the day-to-day operations of the hospital,” said Travis. “The hospital receives no financial support from the city or county and there is no tax revenue that comes into the hospital.”
The money that comes in from services is what the hospital operates on.
In a for-profit, at the end of the year, the shareholders will receive a dividend from profits made that year, Travis said.
“In our hospital, we reinvest back into the infrastructure and give pay raises to employees,” he said.
Next week, I will share more about the Enduring Hope Campaign and the plans being made for its success.
***
Last week I spent an hour or so with a very special friend and mentor, John Resig. Mr. Resig celebrated his 95th birthday and his daughter Theresa, who was one of my “best friends” in high school, came from Frankfort to spend time with her father. A few people gathered at Hickory Woods for cake and to show Mr. Resig what a special person he is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.