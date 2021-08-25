Tiffany Sue Coulter of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Cary Wade Ahart of Almo, Kentucky, will be married Sept. 25, 2021, at The Patio at Drake Creek in Ledbetter, Kentucky.
The parents of the bride-elect are Lovine and Mike Griffith and Ronnie and Cindy Underwood, all of Shepherdsville. Grandparents are Sue House and Bobby Blacklock, and Pauline and Emmitt Underwood, all of Louisville.
The parents of the groom-elect are Gary and Deb Ahart of Almo. His grandparents are Homer and Betty Ahart of Almo, and Sonny and Linda Young of Dexter.
Tiffany is an administrative assistant at UPS Healthcare, and the Cary is an equipment worker at Ahart’s Gravel and Sand.
A reception will follow the wedding.
Invitations have been sent.
