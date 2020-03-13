Heather Leigh Trekell Miller of Dover, Tennessee, and Adam Wade Riley of Mayfield, Kentucky, announce their engagement.
Heather is the daughter of the late Louie F. and Marcia Shepherd Trekell of Indian Mound, Tennessee. She attended Austin Peay State University and Murray State University, and is employed by Modern Practice Solutions.
Adam is the son of Jerry Wade and Marilyn Joan “Joanie” Wheeler Riley of Murray. He is a graduate of Calloway County High School and is employed by Cain’s Murray Auto Auction, Inc.
A private wedding ceremony will be May 30, 2020, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. A celebration reception will be held in June in Paris, Tennessee, for family and friends.
