Cindy Bergman of Kirksey, Kentucky, and Lyle and Deb Bergman, also of Kirksey, announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Halee Drew Bergman, to Jacob Anton Friedrich, the son of Rob and Kristie Friedrich of Murray, Kentucky.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Daymond and Sadie Carson, Hilda Bergman and the late Emmett Bergman. She graduated from Calloway County High School in 2016 and will graduate from the University of Kentucky in the spring of 2020 with a degree in marketing and business management.
The groom-elect is the grandson of John and Pat Friedrich, Billy Warren and Glynn and Cathy Campbell. He graduated from Calloway County High School in 2016 and will graduate from the University of Kentucky in the spring of 2020 with a degree in biology, on a pre-med track, and a minor in military leadership.
The wedding will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Carson Barn in Kirksey. A reception will follow.
Invitations were sent.
