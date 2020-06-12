Mr. and Mrs. Tom Denton of Murray, Kentucky, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Autumn Rebecca Denton, to Tyler Wayne Osborn, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Osborn of Austin, Texas.
Autumn is the granddaughter of Bonnie and the late Thomas Denton, and the late Edna and James Howerton, all of Blytheville, Arkansas. She is a 2014 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of arts degree in international/global studies, and is employed as the guest experience manager at The Line Hotel in Austin.
Tyler is the grandson of Hubert and Patricia Osborn, Sue and the late James Crowson, and Deck and Glenna Johnson, all of Austin, Texas. He is a 2014 graduate of Louisiana State University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting, and is employed as the channel sales manager with StorMagic in Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.