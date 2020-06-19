Scott and Angela Winkler of Murray, Kentucky, announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy Elizabeth Winkler, to Christopher Alan Teats, the son of Scott and Cynthia Teats of Millersburg, Pennsylvania.
Miss Winkler is the granddaughter of Jurild and Phyllis Eli of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Susan Winkler and the late Robert Winkler of Vincennes, Indiana. She is a 2009 graduate of Calloway County High School and received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Kentucky University in December 2012 and her master’s degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi in May 2014. She is an alumna of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She completed the postgraduate technical assistantship program at the Financial Accounting Standards Board in Norwalk, Connecticut in June 2015. She is employed at Deloitte in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mr. Teats is the grandson of Charles and Mary Lebo of Dalmatia, Pennsylvania, and the late Robert and the late JoAnn Teats of Millersburg. He is a 2008 graduate of Millersburg Area High School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University in December 2012. He completed the postgraduate technical assistantship program at the Governmental Accounting Standards Board in Norwalk, Connecticut in June 2014. He is employed at Deloitte in Charlotte.
A private outdoor wedding will be Saturday, June 27, 2020.
