Larry England retired from Calloway County High School, but a few years before that, he was offered a different job in an entirely different profession.
“There was a woman who would come to the high school from time to time with American Fidelity Insurance, which was involved with teachers’ insurance,” said Larry. “She was moving to another position and thought I would be fantastic for her job. She explained the job to me, it did sound wonderful and I saw the potential. I told her I appreciated the compliment, but I knew of someone I thought could do a better job – my wife.”
Jobeth, Larry’s wife, was working at the local radio station after working in banking for many years. Larry said he paid her a visit at the station during his free period to tell her about this potential job and Jobeth told him she had never thought about selling insurance. Jobeth did talk to the woman, went through another interview, and when all was said and done, she took the job.
“In her 25 years with the company, she has consistently had the top sales for the entire U.S.,” said Larry. “She made the President’s Roundtable where you had to be in the top five in the nation. In fact, she was a part of that roundtable one more year than my (academic) teams had won state championships. Jobeth and I were able to travel to many different locations in Europe and in the U.S. with her company. If I had still been working, I probably would not have been able to make those trips. And we were fortunate to get to travel like that while we were still physically strong enough to enjoy the trips.”
Larry’s decision to retire was not an easy one, but he found himself at the point of exhaustion.
“I was having some stomach issues from probably eating too much fast food most weekends for 27 years,” said Larry. “And driving a bus all those weekends – I just felt like it was time to retire.”
When Larry retired, he and Jobeth switched gears.
“I assisted her in her job and worked with her out in the field for a short time,” said Larry. “I took care of everything at home. It was a true turnaround in our working relationship. That job offer for Jobeth was the greatest thing that ever happened to us financially. Someone said to me, ‘The Good Lord took care of the two of you because you both took care of so many kids for all those years.’”
After Larry retired, he said that there was an emptiness from the lack of competition.
“I was not going to be someone who went to their rocking chair and just sat down,” he said.
Larry’s love for basketball motivated him to go to Murray State and shoot around in the Carr Health Building and Racer Arena. He had a need for something competitive and he heard about a group that played basketball on Sunday nights in Racer Arena. He started going and this was his first initial contact with a group called “The Lunch Bunch.”
“I was shooting around by myself and Tom ‘Doc’ Wagner asked if I would like to join them,” said Larry. “That is how I got into the ‘Lunch Bunch.’ ‘Doc’ and Larry Lamb had already been playing for several years. We are the three oldest in the group.”
This group plays three days a week in a gym at the Carr Health Building.
“We start around 11 and finish around 1:30 or 2,” said Larry. “We play continuously during that time. It is one of the greatest fellowships I have been involved with. I believe that the friendships I have formed, plus the workout I get plays a major role in my mental and physical conditioning. We enjoy good competition and we definitely ‘go’ against each other. It is something we look forward to every day we play.”
According to Larry, he believes there has been a “Lunch Bunch” playing at Murray State for more than 50 years. They average from 12 to 15 players each day and the ages range from 70 to teenagers, especially in the summer when the high school players want to shoot around.
“I tell you, the days I play basketball, I never have trouble sleeping that night.”
Larry said he started trying to play every day of the week, but his doctor told him to learn to do things in moderation, so he cut it back to three days a week.
“I share about Lunch Bunch on Facebook,” said Larry. “So many people I know from outside of Murray are especially interested and it has encouraged others to start a group in their community.”
Larry will tell you that he loves Murray State sports and especially Murray State basketball. But he also has a deep affection for basketball at the University of Kentucky. When John Calipari came to UK, he started a Fantasy Basketball Camp, and that was certainly on Larry’s “bucket list.”
In 2012, Larry and Jobeth were celebrating their anniversary and Jobeth gave Larry a gift. When he opened the box, there was a framed print that said, “Congratulations. You have been accepted to John Calipari’s Fantasy Basketball Camp.” Larry said he thought it was a suggestion and didn’t take it seriously.
“I kept telling my family that maybe one of these days this would be something I would do,” said Larry. “Finally, my daughter told me that I was going to be playing at the camp. It had been paid for and all arrangements had been made.”
Larry was utterly speechless that he was actually going to participate in Calipari’s camp and his family had a good laugh about his lack of belief that he actually was going.
“Thank goodness I played basketball three days a week because at least I felt like I was in pretty good shape to attend this camp,” said Larry.
In September 2012, Larry and Jobeth traveled to Lexington.
“The camp starts on a Thursday and the first thing we did early that morning was to go through exercises and stretches with an exercise coach,” said Larry. “They split us into eight to a team and we had inter-squad games while all the coaches watch. All participants have turned in information on themselves, with a photo, naming their strengths and weakness. By the end of the workouts, the coaches retire to a theatre where they watch film from the games and look at our bios. They decide on the 64 teams and try to make each team as even as they can.”
The competition begins Thursday afternoon. Larry said each player is guaranteed to play four games. The coaches for the teams come from college and the UK assistant coaches.
“The preliminary games are played in Memorial Coliseum,” said Larry. “Then as the teams are narrowed down, we play in the Craft Center and the finals are in Rupp Arena.”
Games are played all day on Friday, and after each participant has played four games, the coaches start to eliminate the teams with the weakest record.
“My team played in the championship game,” said Larry. “We were told each player on the championship team would receive a tailored Armani suit. We lost that game by one point and during the game, Susan Lax from Murray was there and I heard her say, ‘Looks like Mr. E is on his way to an Armani suit.’ I did receive the award for the best individual workout and I was by far the oldest man on the team, but I did not get an Armani suit.”
The championship game was played in Rupp Arena and Larry said the bus came to pick them up at the hotel to take them to the arena.
“When that bus pulled up to Rupp Arena, I had to pinch myself,” he said. “It was just unbelievable.”
Larry explained that the coaches tell all the players to get out on the floor and shoot around.
“Most of us are not used to playing on such a large floor with so much space behind the baskets,” said Larry. “They told us to work ourselves around the basket, taking three-point shots because our eyes and brain need to adjust to the space.”
Larry said his first shot during that game was a three-pointer.
“The Good Lord was with me,” said Larry. “The ball went into the net and I looked up and said ‘Thank you, Lord.’ I remember thinking this is a long way from the Lynn Grove Gymnasium.”
Larry enjoyed his first UK Fantasy Camp and so did Jobeth. She was with Larry for the camp and she met many of the other players’ wives and enjoyed the camp almost as much as Larry. So they were both ready to go back in 2013 and in 2014.
“In 2014, UK Assistant Coach Tony Barbee was my team coach,” said Larry. “I had some great coaches during my camps, but he was my favorite.”
In 2014, Larry’s team won the camp championship.
“Before the 2014 championship game, Barbee asked me if I would give the team motivational speech before the game,” said Larry. “He had read my bio and knew my background. I got up on one of the benches in Rupp Arena and told the team … ‘I have 14 state championships, two national championships and lots of trophies. I am humbled when I think of all of those. I have loved basketball since the day I was born, and have never been on a championship basketball team.’ They gathered around and hugged me and said, ‘You will be on one today.’”
“I have made some wonderful friends during my UK Fantasy Camps,” said Larry. “Coach Calipari and many of the former UK basketball players, college coaches from all over the U.S. and so many of the men who attended these camps are people I stay in contact with to this day.”
Larry had decided he was through with the camps because, as he said, “I get older each year,” and he was always the oldest one at the camps. But, as fate would have it, Coach Cal called in 2018. The UK basketball team was playing in the Bahamas and Coach Cal decided to invite several of his camp players to join them and have a Fantasy Camp while in the Bahamas.
“Jobeth was as excited as I was about this possibility,” said Larry. “It was hard to turn down such a trip, so we decided we would go.”
Larry tells about the first game of that camp.
“My coach had watched me in warm-ups and I have to say I am pretty good at popping the threes, especially if no one is guarding me,” said Larry. “Our team was loaded with talent, most of them 30-to-40-year-old former athletes and they were all very good. Before the first game began, the coach told us… ‘This is my game plan. England, you are going to start at a guard position.’”
According to Larry, he expected, at his age, to be the eighth man to play on an eight-man team.
“I knew I would get my time, but I didn’t expect to start,” he said. “The coach continued by saying, ‘I have watched you shoot those threes and you can do it. The other team is going to press our best players and be all over them. You pick your corner on the floor where you feel most comfortable, and as soon as the other team double-teams a player, they are going to lob the ball out to you and you take your shot.’”
Larry said, sure enough, that is exactly what happened. He had found his spot on the floor and when his team had possession of the ball, a teammate lobbed the ball to him and he shot a three and made it.
“The next time we were on the offense, the same thing occurred,” he said. “We used the same play and I hit another three-pointer. I looked over at the opposing coach but I saw no reaction and they did not change their game plan. The third time down the court, the ball was passed to me and I hit another three. I had scored nine points in the beginning of the game and I was thrilled and thanking God for being so good to me.”
But Larry said after that third three-pointer, the opposing coach stood up, threw his towel to the floor and yelled at his players, “Is anybody going to guard that old man?”
“It was all I could do to keep from falling down laughing,” said Larry. “That coach came by after the game and apologized for calling me an old man. He told me I was tearing his team up in the very beginning minutes of the game. I told him I thought what he said was hilarious and I took it as a compliment. This one experience is something I will value until the end of my time.”
“I knew this was my last camp. I was so tempted to go back, but I needed to know when to quit and I wanted to go out after an unbelievable experience while I was on top of the world. My coach played me for 12 straight minutes and I refused to let him or anyone know I was exhausted and ready to sit on the bench.”
