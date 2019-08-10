Larry England is competitive and he passed that trait on to his speech and debate students during the 27 years he coached at Calloway County High School.
“Someone made a remark to me once,” said Larry. “They said that the only reason I coached and structured my teams to be competitive was to win trophies. I replied that the trophies are plastic painted gold. They are a great symbol of the hard work that went into being number one. I told my kids they will always have to strive against competition. Most of them are going to go out into the world as they continue into higher education and the workplace, and they are going to have to strive to be the best because if you don’t, someone else will take that spot. So, for me, this was just a lesson in life for all of them, and the trophies were just symbols of dedication, persistence and hard work.”
To save money for the school, Larry became a bus driver in order for the team to travel to the many tournaments across the U.S. This was just another symbol of his dedication and desire to see the program excel.
“I was selected by a group of coaches and students as the best dressed bus driver,” laughs Larry.
Larry kept an eye on the budget because he wanted to be sure he had funds available to help students who needed financial assistance.
“I never wanted the lack of funds to pay for food and other necessities during our team trips to keep any student from participating,” he said.
Larry gives a lot of credit for the success of the teams over the years to the support of the parents.
“I have always credited great parents for the success that I and my teams were able to enjoy,” said Larry. “This would have never happened without the support of the parents.
Larry recalled a trip that the team made to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“The University of Alabama was sponsoring a speech tournament for high school students,” said Larry. “We were invited to participate in this tournament because of our national reputation, but what they didn’t tell us was this was the qualifying tournament for the state of Alabama. If we had known that, we might not have made the trip.
“We took a full bus load of kids and loaded up in every category and we swept the tournament. So much so, we were embarrassed because we took every single category and not just first place, but second, third, et cetera. They told us they would mail our sweepstakes trophy to us so they could award one to an Alabama school. We drove home that day and came into Murray during the wee hours of the morning. Earl Brown (now an actor known for TV shows like “Deadwood”) was one of my students at that time and I remember he sat by me and kept me awake during the long drive back to Murray.”
Larry said he remembers telling Earl that if he didn’t go after his dreams, he would always regret that he didn’t try.
“This was the thing I drilled into every student,” Larry said. “It is not where you come from, but where you want to go that matters. And that is one of the reasons I drug those kids all over the U.S. I wanted them to be exposed to the possibilities.”
Larry says that Randy Hutchens is a good example of what can be achieved.
“Randy was a student at Lynn Grove and his principal was Freed Curd,” Larry said. “I would go to all the elementary schools to recruit potential team members. I told Freed I was looking for a sharp student who would potentially be a good debater and asked him if he had any eighth graders that might be a potential debater. He told me he had a kid who was a very bright student and he would introduce me and let me decide what I thought. He went on to tell me that if I could get this young man to stand up in front of a group by the end of his freshman year, he would buy me the finest steak available anywhere in this area.”
Larry accepted the challenge, talked to Randy and told him about the team and what he would get to do. Randy was interested and he and Kevin Bowen became the two debaters for the Calloway County High School debate team. They were both freshmen.
“I saw progress each day,” said Larry. “I saw he was a little shy, but I thought he would do OK, and in my speech class, he was already making presentations.”
By the end of his freshman year, Randy and Kevin won regionals and Larry knew he had won his bet with Freed Curd. Curd later took Larry to Charlie’s Steak House in Clarksville, Tennessee, for his steak dinner.
“After regionals, they went to state and Randy and Kevin also won the state championship,” said Larry. “By the end of their senior year, they had won almost every title imaginable in debate. Randy was a student who had never been out of Murray very often. He went to Murray State and then to Chase Law School and was one of their top law students. I always told him if he ran for office, I would help him, so I have been his treasurer during his campaigns.”
Larry says there is another person who taught him quite a bit about coaching and succeeding – Corky Harrison.
“Corky had told me that I had made a mistake by going to work at Calloway County High School instead of taking a job I was offered elsewhere,” said Larry. “He told me I would never win a championship with ‘county’ kids. When we won our first championship in 1977, I had my first period class covered and I went to Murray State to see Corky. I knocked on his door and told him I wanted to show him my state championship that we won with those ‘county’ kids. There was a driving force for me to prove him wrong.”
During one of their trips to the Harvard Tournament, kids from other schools would swarm Larry after winning the tournament and ask him about being a magnet school.
“I would laugh and tell them, yes, we have kids from Faxon, New Concord, Kirksey, Hazel, et cetera, so we are a magnet school. Some of those schools had as many as 15 coaches, and yet we managed to beat them. I kept telling my kids that we were going up against schools that had an amazing budget. There were 273 schools participating, but by competing against those schools and looking at their pedigree, it certainly built up enormous confidence in my students. It was cheaper to go to the University of Kentucky than it was to go to some of these high school prep schools.”
So many of Larry’s students have gone on to have very successful, high-profile careers, and he could not be more proud of them.
“The most gratifying part is I still see parents today and they tell me how much they appreciated what I did with their kids and for the preparation for life I gave them,” said Larry. “I feel blessed that I got to enjoy so many years in a profession that brought me so much joy. I look back and realize it was like there was a road map for me already printed.”
