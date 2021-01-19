Epperson, MMS teacher, honored by VFW

MURRAY – Mike Epperson, Murray Middle School science teacher, was honored as the 2021 local VFW Teacher of the Year and District 1 VFW Middle School Teacher during a Murray Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council surprise presentation. Epperson is one of 14 Kentucky middle school teachers who will continue on to the state competition in the next few weeks.
AJ Cunha, VFW Post 6291 junior vice commander described Epperson’s dedication to his country in uniform, and his commitment to his students as “impeccable.”
“He has found a way to successfully merge both his service, patriotism and teaching, all in one approach,” said Cunha. “We are lucky to have him in our classroom each year, as are his students.”
During Epperson’s 14-year teaching career, he has served as the co-coordinator of the Veteran Day Assembly for more than 10 years. It is organized each November at Murray Middle School, making a patriotic impact on more than 3,000 students. As a veteran himself, Epperson ensured the assembly was arranged, supported and explained to students prior to the assembly. Additionally, Epperson has fostered hundreds of students in their participation in the Patriot Pen Essay Contest, sparking conversations on patriotism, the American Flag, and important key moments in our country’s history within the classroom, a rewarding endeavor for all involved.
Coy Samons, Murray Independent School District superintendent, congratulated Epperson on his honor. “We wish you success in the upcoming state competition, and thank you for your service.”
Bob Horne, MMS principal, applauded Epperson’s honor representing the exemplary leadership in District 1’s Calloway, Graves and Marshall counties. “Thank you for serving our country and teaching our Murray Middle School students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.