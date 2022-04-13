MURRAY - Murray State’s EQ Blu recently performed at the Collegiate Showcase Concert at the National A Capella Convention on March 25 in Orlando, Florida. Directed by Dr. Chris Mitchell, professor of music at Murray State, EQ Blu was featured as one of the top 10 collegiate groups in the United States. The group will perform their Spring Showcase on Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Hall on Murray State’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Founded by Dr. J.D. Frizzell in 2015, NACC is one of the biggest international vocal music events and has welcomed hundreds of a cappella groups from all over the world. In addition to showcasing some of the best contemporary vocal music of today, NACC is a leader in education for both students and professionals. Attendees at the convention have the opportunity to attend dozens of classes, interest sessions and keynotes from various experts in the field.
Members of EQ Blu include Olivia Beach, sophomore from Louisville; Josie Berg, junior from Ferdinand, Indiana; Zane Birdsong, senior from Paducah; Paige Blakeley, senior from White Plains; Elijah Borwick, senior from Greenville, Illinois; Grace Floerke, senior from Waterloo, Illinois; Audri Hughes, senior from Paducah; Sam Jacobsen, sophomore from Swansea, Illinois; Alexander Johnson, junior from Belleville, Illinois; Maisah Johnson, sophomore from Taylorsville; Luke Mandeville, sophomore from Belleville, Illinois; Abby Nahlik, senior from Glen Carbon, Illinois; Mayson Phoenix, freshman from Belleville, Illinois; Cade Stephens, freshman from Bowling Green; and Gigi White, senior from Madison, Indiana.
Grace Floerke is a soprano and occasional choreographer for the group, who also happens to be a middle school science education major – not a music major, as some might assume.
“College isn’t just about education,” said Floerke. “It’s also about my personal growth as a human being. The music department cultivates my love for music in a way I couldn’t on my own. For that, I am very grateful. I love being able to create beautiful chords, inspire people with lyrics and express my love for music with a group of amazing people.
“My favorite piece we sang for NACC was ‘Superbloom,’ by MisterWives because of the meaning behind the song. The idea of growing and becoming something beautiful after a difficult situation was a concept that really resonated with me,” said Floerke.
“Superbloom” was also a favorite for Olivia Beach, an alto/mezzo soprano for the group.
“(It) was a very fun one to sing, and I felt the most connected with the group during that song,” said Beach. “I enjoy everything about EQ Blu. I love working together to create music that sounds amazing and tells a great story. I love learning new aspects of singing that I did not know before and enjoying the company of the wonderful people who are in it. I am a theatre major with a music theatre minor, so getting this taste of music apart from my theatrical experience is like a breath of fresh air and something I cherish.”
For more information about the event or the department of music, call 270-809-4288 or visit murraystate.edu/music. The event will also be available for viewing on the department’s facebook.com/murraystatemusic. For more information about EQ Blu, follow them on facebook.com/eqblu or on Instagram at instagram.com/eqblu.official/?hl=en.
