MURRAY – Recent release “The Magical Penny Pumpkin Patch” from Covenant Books’ author Kathy Erwin is the story of The Penny Pumpkin Patch in Western Kentucky. All the townsfolk believe it contains healing powers except for the owner, Johnny Gingles. One day, Gingles becomes sick inside his pumpkin patch and discovers first-hand how magical it truly is.
Kathy Erwin, author, is also a registered nurse and devoted grandmother.
“‘The Magical Penny Pumpkin Patch’ is about a pumpkin patch that many had said was magical,” write Erwin. “The owner never really thought of it as magical until he got sick in the patch one day, and the patch, with its magical qualities, helped him to get better.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Erwin’s new book tells the tale of The Penny Pumpkin Patch in a rural farm village. The charming illustrations for “The Magical Penny Pumpkin Patch” were done by Erwin’s grandson, Evan, who is 11 and in the 6th grade, and loves to draw and shares his grandmother’s love of sports. This grandmother and grandson duo have teamed up to create a heartwarming story about finding magic within yourself and your community.
“The Magical Penny Pumpkin Patch” is available in bookstore and online.
