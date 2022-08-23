MURRAY - The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting its semi-annual Fall Citywide Yard Sale Saturday, Sept. 17, and are now accepting applications.
Participants can host a yard sale from the comfort of their own home. Those wishing to participate can fill out an application and return it to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the $10 entry fee. Each entry guarantees a placement on the yard sale map with a description of items sold at each location.
A detailed map of the yard sale locations will be sold for $2 each at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau and will be available starting Thursday, Sept. 15-17. Fees and applications to participate in the yard sale must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be on the map. Late applications will not be accepted.
All entry fees and map sales will help fund Freedom Fest, an annual community event that takes place on July 4 and includes different events and various types of entertainment for local families to enjoy.
Kayla Speis, director of Marketing for the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the participation in the yard sale gives the community a chance to bring their yard sale efforts to the next level. “Fall is an exciting time to rid your house of unnecessary items, and to contribute with other locals in our Fall Citywide Yard Sale.”
For those interested in participating in the Citywide Yard Sale, applications are available at www.tourmurray.com or at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, 206 S. 4th St. For questions about the event, call 270-759-2199.
