MURRAY – The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting its semi-annual Citywide Yard Sale Saturday, Sept. 21, and is now accepting applications.
Participants can set up in the Murray Municipal Parking Lot at 293 Main Street, with hours from 6 a.m. to noon. Participants can also host a yard sale from their home. Those wishing to participate may fill out an application and return it to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau along with a $10 fee. Each entry guarantees a placement on the yard sale map with a description of items to be sold at each location.
A detailed map of the yard sale locations will be sold for $2 at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau office and will be available Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 21. Fees and applications are due Tuesday, Sept. 17. Late applications will not be accepted.
All entry fees and map sales help fund Freedom Fest, an annual community event on July 4, which includes different events and various types of entertainment.
Kayla Speis, marketing director for the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the upcoming yard sale is beneficial for both participants and buyers.
“This fall is a great time to participate in our yard sale, and sell items that could be useful for college students that just moved back into town,” Speis said.
Applications are available online at www.tourmurray.com or by calling 270-759-2199. The bureau is located at 206 S. Fourth St.
