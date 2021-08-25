MURRAY—The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting its semi-annual Citywide Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, and are now accepting applications.
Participants are welcome to host a yard sale from the comfort of their own home. Those wishing to participate can fill out an application and return it to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the $10 fee. Each entry guarantees a placement on the yard sale map with a description of items sold at each location.
A detailed map of the yard sale locations will be sold for $2 each at the Murray CVB office, and will be available starting Sept. 16-18. Fees and applications to participate in the yard sale are due by Tuesday, Sept. 14. Late applications will not be accepted.
All entry fees and map sales help fund Freedom Fest, an annual community event on the Fourth of July.
Kayla Speis, director of Marketing for the Murray CVB, says they are hopeful for a great turnout. “The yard sale in the spring was wildly successful from the amount of participants to our map sales. We are looking forward to the fall yard sale being no different.”
The Murray CVB strongly encourages yard sale participants and shoppers to follow social distancing guidelines as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky. The Murray CVB, Freedom Fest and the City of Murray will not be held responsible for any issues related to COVID-19.
For those interested in participating in the Citywide Yard Sale, applications are available at www.tourmurray.com or at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, 206 S. 4th St. For questions about the event, call 270-759-2199.
