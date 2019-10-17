MURRAY – The Murray State University Women’s Chorus and Concert Choir will present a Fall Concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Lovett Auditorium.
The 52-voice women’s chorus will open the concert with two sacred invocations. The next selection will be a from the 27-year-old composer Zachary Moore, and the choir will conclude with a contemporary work by Norwegian compositor Ola Gjeilo with several soloists featured.
The Murray State Concert Choir will present the second half of the program beginning with “Gloria” by Randol Alan Bass, followed by Francesco Durante’s setting of the Magnificat, the song of Mary. The program will continue with three settings of poems by Sara Teasdale. Collaborative pianists Jared Heldenbrand and Jaron Klassen will be featured.
The concert will conclude with Tshotsholoza, a traditional African freedom song, the unofficial national anthem of South Africa arranged by Jeffrey Ames. This work includes tenor soloist Oliver Montgomery of Louisville and djembe played by Chloe Frisby of Millstadt, Illiinois.
The choirs are conducted by Dr. Bradley L. Almquist, Murray State University director of choral activities. The concert is free and open to the public.
