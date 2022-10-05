MURRAY - First Baptist Church Women are hosting a conference on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The featured speaker is Tyra Lokey-Robinson.
Lokey-Robinson is founder of the Sign-Art Ministries, a sign language ministry that reaches not only the deaf and hearing impaired, but touches thousands of people all over the world through her words and performance. Sign-Art is a collaboration of interpretive movement, dance, and American Sign Language arranged together in music in order to illustrate and portray the message of Jesus Christ. She delivers a message of hope and inspiration by word and signing.
Tyra graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Murray State University, and she never dreamed that God would take her all over the world sharing her message of a story that He turned into her message. She is married to Jerry Robinson and they are the parents of six children who will also perform at the conference.
“Tyra is not only an interpreter of music through sign art, but a dynamic speaker,” said Debbie Bell, one of the organizers. “Her teaching and testimony will leave a lasting impression on those who attend the conference. All women in the area are invited to attend.” The cost for the conference is $10 and lunch is provided. The event will be at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church. Registration is required and may be done at fbcmurray.org/events.
