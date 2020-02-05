Five-peat for Murray High Speech Team

MURRAY – The Murray High Speech Team won the regional tournament for a fifth year in a row with 130 sweepstakes points. The top three schools were rounded out with Paducah Tilghman as the regional runner-up with 53 points and Calloway third with 39. Other teams competing in the regional competition included Graves, Marshall, Crittenden and McCracken.
In individual events, the Tigers won 10 regional champion awards and eight runner-up awards out of 14 events. In addition to the team and individual awards, Murray High Speech Team Coach Michael Robinson was voted the Murray Region Coach of the Year.
Forty-two entries from Murray High will advance to the Kentucky High School Speech League State Speech Tournament that will be March 13-14 in Louisville. The following students won regional champion awards in their individual events: Ella Brown-Terry, dramatic interpretation; Katelynn Stancyzk, declamation and impromptu speaking; Korey Knight and Skylar Swalls, duo interpretation; Isaac Gallimore, extemporaneous speaking; Chellam Antony, humorous interpretation and poetry; Joshua Eaton/Patrick Jones, improv duo; Mia Todd, informative; and Kat Jenkins, program oral interpretation.
Winning runner-up awards were Raegan Settle, declamation and prose; Jesse Adams and Gabriel Crass, duo interpretation; Amanda Peiffer, humorous interpretation; Chellam Antony and Kat Jenkins, improv duo; Patrick Jones, oratory; Margaret Robinson, poetry; and Joshua Eaton, storytelling.
Students who also qualified to compete at state are Wyatt Hampton, Charlie Heeke, Olivia Kelly, Alyssa Daughrity, Kyra Shutt, Caroline Kim and Isaac Bourne.
Michael Robinson is the MHS Speech team coach, Selena McPherson, assistant coach, with Doris Cella and Randy Patterson also assisting.
