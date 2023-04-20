MURRAY - The eighth annual Murray Woman’s Club Garden Department Floral and Iris Color Show, Luncheon and Plant Sale will be Thursday, May 4, at the MWC Clubhouse. This is a fundraiser that provides a scholarship to a horticulture student at Murray State University.
Entries for the show will be accepted between 7:30-9:30 a.m. the day of the show and the entry fee is $1 per entry. Judging will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. Judged categories for the show are Tall Bearded Iris and other Iris. Judged by those attending will include three categories - singles stem specimen, house plant or succulents. Winners are named in each of the 22 different categories with a Best of Show award who will receive a certificate, ribbon and a fused glass artwork created and donated by Linda Deidrick. Carol Ann Carney will serve as the judge for a second year.
A luncheon will be served downstairs at the clubhouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased from any department member or by calling Barbara Brittain at 502-551-4886.
The plant sale consists of plants donated by members and friends of the Garden Department. The sale will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until all are sold or by 1 p.m.
