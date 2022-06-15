MURRAY- The FNB Bank’s annual Freedom Fest Parade is now accepting applications. The parade will take place Monday, July 4, beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m. The parade will start on 10th Street, run down Main Street, pass the court square, and end at Industrial Road. The lineup process will begin at 8 a.m.
Participants will include individuals in the local community and feature many familiar businesses. Different types of floats will include trailers, tractors, antique cars, and more.
This year, we will have a special guest appearance by the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard.! Participating in the Freedom Fest Parade allows each applicant to get creative, all while showing their love for our country at the same time.
Those wishing to participate will find the process of applying very simple. The application can be found online at mkyfreedomfest.com. Participation is free, and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 24. Late applications will not be accepted, with no exceptions. For questions, please contact the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
