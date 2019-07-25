Rudy and Fran Forsythe of Murray, Kentucky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 25, 2019. They were married July 25, 1969, at Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
Mrs. Forsythe retired as an instructional assistant at Murray Elementary School and Mr. Forsythe retired as a soil scientist for the Soil Conservation Service.
Their children are Jimmy Forsythe and wife Julie of Wingo and Michelle Lacefield and husband Brian of Versailles. Their grandchildren are Kady Goatley and husband Jonathan of Paducah, Abby Forsythe of Wingo and Brianne and Braden Lacefield of Versailles.
No formal celebration is planned at this time.
