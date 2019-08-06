DOVER, Tenn – As students return to school and family vacations are winding down, the same is not so for programs being offered by Fort Donelson National Battlefield.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, the national park will host an interpretive and living history encampment of the “Georgia Battalion,” a living history group with a long-history of providing highly accurate encampment and historic weapons demonstrations.
The August event will allow visitors to “step back in time” and explore a representative Confederate camp of 1862, interact with the soldiers and learn of typical camp life and duties of those that occupied the Fort Donelson area more than 150 years ago. In addition, historic weapons programming will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., demonstrating drill, tactics and the typical weapons used by the infantry.
The Georgia Battalion’s camp will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the field adjacent to the Fort Donelson Visitor Center parking area, 120 Fort Donelson Park Road in Dover.
Closing out the month of August, military historian and Fort Donelson volunteer Jim Vaughn will be presenting Friday programs depicting the taking of the outer-works by Union General C.F. Smith, and starting the inevitable downfall of the Confederate strong-hold. The programs will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Friday, meeting at the park’s “Smith’s Attack” site (tour stop #5).
With the exception of Aug. 10, those visiting on Saturdays in August will have an opportunity to join Jim Vaughan as he continues his “History Chats” program at the National Cemetery. Programs are offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the entrance to the National Cemetery (tour stop #11), 174 National Cemetery Dr. in Dover.
All events are free and open to the public.
For additional information, or in the event of inclement weather, visit the park’s Facebook page for program updates or call the park ranger staff at 931-232-5706, extension 0.
