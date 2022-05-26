MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin.
Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments including three trumpets, harp, violin, clarinet, and a flugelhorn, were items donated to the MHS and MMS Band.
Coy Samons, superintendent of Murray Independent Schools, stated “The district is thankful for the items donated and plans are being discussed for future displays in our respective buildings.”
Dr. William Allen Franklin Jr., 84, of Murray, died Thursday, March 3, 2022. He retired as the Superintendent of Murray Independent School District and served as the Director of the Teacher’s Quality Institute. Dr. Franklin received his Bachelor of Geo Sciences from Murray State University, a Master of Education from Murray State University, and his PhD from the University of Tennessee. He served on the KASA Board of Directors, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the West Kentucky Education Cooperative. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and was a veteran as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Tim Zeiss, MHS Band director, said the donation will provide a great benefit to band students. “Students often do not have the means to provide an instrument. So when we get donations like this, we are giving all students access and opportunity to be part of the band. We are so grateful!”
Franklin (Chris), who attended the Murray Independent School District from kindergarten through his freshman year, said the love his late father and mother had for the Murray schools is shown through the extensive tiger collection and memorabilia they collected through the years. Franklin’s late wife, Margaret Ann Franklin, passed in 2008. Margaret also had a distinguished education career, serving as an elementary teacher in eight different schools in western Kentucky, Tennessee and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Most of her career was spent in Bowling Green and Murray, where she was supervisor of instruction for Murray Independent Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools and McCracken County Schools.
“The Murray Independent School district has been in our family 56 years. Dad knew one day these items would be given back to the place he and my mother loved.” Franklin said. “He kept many of the items in his home office after retiring. They represented so many of the tradition, pride, and excellence moments fostered through dad’s leadership as principal and superintendent. He actually left Murray State because of my mom’s experience with the Murray Schools, where he became principal and eventually superintendent. He loved the Murray schools and was always Tiger proud.”
Tony Jarvis said Murray High is honored to receive some items from the W.A. Franklin estate. “We appreciate Chris and his family’s commitment to MISD and look forward to using some of these at Murray High to recognize his father’s commitment to this district.”
In addition to his wife, Franklin was preceded in death by one daughter, Leslie Elise Cauley. Dr. Franklin is survived by one son, Christopher Allen Franklin of Murray; one brother, Allen Franklin of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Caleb Lucas Cauley, Sarah Elise Cauley and Benjamin William Cauley.
