MURRAY - Murray First United Methodist Church will present a free Mother’s Day Concert with Todd Hill and Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. The public is cordially invited. The church is at 503 Maple St.
“The idea is to give families a fun option for the afternoon, and hear a professional big band in a beautiful space” said FUMC Senior Pastor Jeffrey Rudy. “If you’ve seen the band, even recently, you’ll be hearing a different program.
“We have more than 500 selections at hand, and we are doing a lot of classics that we haven’t played in many years” said bandleader Dr. Todd E. Hill, professor of music at Murray State University and director of Traditional Worship and the Chancel Choir at the church. “While the concert is free, there will be a love offering taken to support the church’s Choral Scholars program that awards scholarships to MSU students who participate in Chancel Choir at FUMC. They bring their gifts, and they learn to direct their own church music programs when they go out into the wider world.”
The 18-member Todd Hill Orchestra has been together for 39 years. Many of the members are Murray State University alums, faculty and residents of the region. MSU faculty members include Dr. Hill (piano, vocals), Dr. Todd French (trombone) and Brent Webster (guitar). Lead alto saxophonist and soloist Dr. Derek Jones is the co-leader of the band. Jones is the former Calloway County High School Director of Bands, and presently the Director of the Renaissance Regiment at nearby Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. Murray State Alumni in the band include drummer John D. Madole , saxophonists Andy Johnson and Winnie Smee; trombonists Anthony Darnall, Hunter Moffitt and Tony Brown; trumpeters Addisson Grimm and Adam Fisher. Other members of the band include saxophonists Brian Hogg and Andy Brown; trumpeters Ped Foster, Bo Clayton and Joe Farmer and Bassist G.R. Davis rounds out the lineup.
The Todd Hill Orchestra is recognized throughout the mid-south for its great precision, outstanding soloists, and generating swing. In addition to the collegiate faculty previously mentioned, Hogg is the Director of Jazz Studies at Northern Kentucky University, and Clayton fills the same position at Austin Peay State University. The music the band will perform includes music made famous by Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Les Brown, Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Frank Sinatra, Ray Anthony, Harry Connick, Bobby Darin, Ray Charles, Doc Severinsen, and Stevie Wonder.
