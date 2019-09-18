MURRAY - A new tradition has started in downtown Murray, courtesy of Murray Main Street. Free Play Fridays is for all ages to come and enjoy fun games scattered throughout downtown, along the court square. The games will be placed at 9 a.m. on Friday mornings and picked up at 4:15 p.m., weather permitting.
“Free Play Fridays is a neat way to encourage a break in your day and play local in downtown Murray,” said Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Director of Marketing and Communications Kaya Speis.
Games will include Giant Jenga, corn hole, checkers, Connect 4, disc golf and ladder golf.
For more information, contact Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
