Freyburger named Regional Student of the Week by AGC

MURRAY – Calloway County High School senior Luke Freyburger was named the Regional Student of the Week by the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky. Freyburger works at Cunningham Machine in Murray and plans to work in construction in Wisconsin after graduation. He hopes to start his own machine business in the future.
The Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Inc. is one of 96 AGC chapters nationwide and currently has 440 members.
