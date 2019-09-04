MURRAY – The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Community Room at the Calloway County Public Library. The featured speaker will be Wayne Onkst, president of Friends of Kentucky Libraries.
Onkst is a native of London where his first job was at the Laurel County Public Library. He received a bachelor of art’s degree in history and a master of art’s degree in library science from the University of Kentucky, and served as the director of the Kenton County Public Library. He was appointed Kentucky’s State Librarian and Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Libraries in 2006 and served until 2015. He is the author of “Presidential Visits to Kentucky 1819-2017,” and is currently writing a book focusing on the history of Kentucky’s bookmobiles.
Onskt’s presentation will focus on the activities of Friends groups across Kentucky. The public is invited to attend.
