Amy Lovett Futrell grew up in Marshall County. Before she enrolled at Murray State University, she received a call from a neighbor who worked for the Bank of Marshall County and asked if she would be interested in working part-time at the bank while she was still in high school. She interviewed and was offered the job as a part-time teller.
She planned to be an attorney when she began her classes at Murray State, but once she was working in banking she realized there were a lot of career opportunities in finance and decided to switch her major to finance.
After graduation from Murray State, she continued to work for the Bank of Marshall County in loan reviews and then the bank started a Secondary Market Department and she was the processor and underwriter for home loans.
“United Commonwealth Bank opened in Murray right after I got married,” said Amy. “They first opened their office on Johnson Boulevard in 1993, but built the present building now occupied by US Bank in 1995.”
Amy was a mortgage lender at United Commonwealth where she was working with John Peck and did all types of consumer loans. “I was actually doing a little bit of everything at the bank and working around 80 hours a week.”
Amy had a small son at home and she decided she needed to spend more time with him. “I was so busy at the bank I wasn’t able to spend as much time as I thought I should with my son, so I quit in 1998. I stayed home and then had a daughter in 1999. A few years after my daughter was born, I decided to go back to work part-time.”
Amy called her old bosses to see if she could use them as a reference in her resumes and was told to ‘hold on.’
“John Peck had moved to Hopkinsville Federal and he offered me a part-time job there,” said Amy. “I started over as a teller and in customer service. Soon the bank became Heritage Bank.”
Amy began working full-time as a consumer lender at Heritage and also was asked to revamp the mortgage department for the company.
“I don’t like to sit still,” said Amy. “I like to stay busy and do something different. I was continually asking what I could do. Heritage bought some offices out of Clarksville so I drove there every day for three months revamping the mortgage departments.”
Amy said during the years 2008, 2009 and 2010, the banks were going through a big lending phase. “I had a project working with regulators to get things lined out within the bank like the company wanted.”
Then she began working in special assets for all of the Heritage Bank offices which involved repossessions, foreclosures, etc. “I grew so much in that position. I was constantly working with attorneys, real estate agents and commercial lenders.”
She moved to a commercial lender position and remained there for a few years. “This was in Hopkinsville and I was driving back and forth, but the bank was flexible with my hours because of the distance and my children.”
Amy then began in the retail end of banking for all of the 18 offices of Heritage Bank. “I was helping the front end and back end of the bank work together. These two groups have to work together but one would forget what it was like to be in front of the customers and the other would forget the regulations that operations have to deal with. I did a lot of training with both groups and I was driving to all the 18 offices, but I loved doing that.”
In 2016, Amy was asked to become the Market President for the Calloway office of Heritage Bank. “My daughter was a senior so I wanted to stay in one place,” she said. She accepted this position and remained there until 2020 when Heritage Bank was bought by First Financial.
Amy was offered the position of Market President of FNB in Calloway County in 2020 and just as she began her new position, COVID hit.
“We had to become well versed in PPP loans,” Amy said. “We were considered an essential business and none of us worked from home, as many of my friends did. We never had that break of staying at home, but we were happy to be there to help our local businesses.”
Amy said she advises young women who are starting their careers to find out what they are passionate about. “You will want to do your best because you love what you do. Don’t get caught up in just ‘getting by.’ Do what makes you happy.”
Amy said some may not discover what they are passionate about for some time, but that is OK. “Don’t be afraid of change,” she said. “Be bold and have the courage to do something different. Change is not always bad.”
But she also warns not to hop around from job-to-job. “You need to show loyalty. Don’t go into a job expecting to do certain things and don’t go in thinking you deserve to be there. Show you are willing to learn and grow and those are the employees who receive promotions.”
Amy said she has had to learn to embrace the up and coming generation as she has now become the “not so young” generation. “We have to work together and I have to remember they have some good ideas and I have to be willing to listen. I can’t be stale.”
For those who want to work in the banking business, she said some employees come in as a teller and have the desire to move up. Others, she said, are happy in that position and feel they have found their niche.
“Just remember to balance family and work,” Amy said.
Amy also encourages women to become involved in their community. “Do something that is good for your heart. There are many places that need good volunteers. It doesn’t have to be time consuming or it can be if that is what you want, but get involved.”
Amy loves being involved in this community and that is evident by the many committees and boards she serves on in Murray and Calloway County.
“Most employers are happy to see their employees involved in the community,” she said. “And most encourage them to do that. It is a great way to network.”
Amy said as an example, she has been involved through the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce with the LIFT program which is composed of teachers in our local schools. “The program is similar to Leadership Murray, but for teachers. I loved hearing their feedback when they were exposed to nonprofits. They came to our Chamber breakfast and said they finally felt like professionals. Most of these teachers have two or more degrees but they never have the time to network outside of the school. It is a great program to expose them to the businesses and nonprofits in Murray and Calloway County.” n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.