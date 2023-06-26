MURRAY - Included in the Freedom Fest activities, Boy Scout Troop 45 is hosting the annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast on Thursday, July 4, from 7- 9:15 a.m. at Murray First United Methodist Church.
The celebratory breakfast is honoring Troop 45’s 86 years of representing Boy Scouts of America in Murray, also while honoring the memory of Gary Taylor who was the Troop Committee Chair until his passing.
The menu will include country ham, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, grits and assorted beverages. Tickets are available in advance, or can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $10 a person, while kids 5 and under eat for free.
Matt Morehead, Chartered Organization Representative of Troop 45, says they are excited to continue being a part of the Freedom Fest tradition and connecting with the community by hosting their annual breakfast before the parade.
“The funds we raise help us further our program and allow us to fund trips, purchase new equipment and offset the costs associated with trainings, among other things. The breakfast allows the troop a chance to say thanks for the many years of support Murray has shown to the scouting community and family,” said Morehead.
Tickets can be purchased beginning June 15 at Murray First United Methodist Church during office hours or by asking any member of Boy Scout Troop 45. All proceeds will go to Troop 45 to help with the cost of transportation, equipment and camping adventures.
For more information, call 270-753-3812 or email moreheee2112@gmail.com.
