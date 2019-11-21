MURRAY – November is Homeless Awareness Month and two local organizations are working together to solve the issues of homelessness in Murray and Calloway County.
Gentry House and the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition have been working together since OpportUNITY House opened last July. OpportUNITY House is a transitional living facility in Murray that provides housing for homeless families and individuals. While Gentry House has served the community since 1997, the families eligible for transitional housing had to include dependent children. The MCC Homeless Coalition saw the need for transitional housing with less restrictions and purchased the property that was then turned into OpportUNITY House. The opening of OpportUNITY House has effectively doubled the amount of space available in Murray and Calloway County for the homeless population.
In an unprecedented agreement, Gentry House and the MCC Homeless Coalition have agreed to partner to manage OpportUNITY House. Potential residents can apply for the transitional housing program at the Gentry House office at 629 Broad St. Once approved, residents will be engaged in intensive, individual coaching to help address the causes of their homelessness and help them back on their feet.
“The goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to get help,” said Nathan Carter, executive director of Gentry House. “We don’t want anyone having to run all over town to try and find the right program. If you are struggling with homelessness, come to the Gentry House office. It’s that simple.”
Coaching is not only available to residents of the transitional living program, but for any community members who are struggling with symptoms of poverty. Community members can enroll in Pathways to Success, a rigorous program designed with the goal of preventing homelessness in Calloway County. The two main components of this program are education in LifeLabs and supportive coaching. LifeLabs focuses on four main elements - housing permanency, financial stability, job sills and personal development. Supportive coaching allows people to take the skills learned in LifeLabs and figure out how to apply them to their individual situation.
The MCC Homeless Coalition and Gentry House recognize that big issues like homelessness can only be solved by working together.
“The Homeless Coalition is excited about our partnership with Gentry House,” said Jennifer Riley, president of the MCC Homeless Coalition. “We know that we will be able to accomplish so much more by working together.”
Each of the organizations bring specific strengths and influences to the table. By coming together, they can maximize those gifts to better serve the community and make larger strides toward ending homelessness in the community.
