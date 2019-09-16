FRANKFORT – George Anderson Beard of Calloway County was presented with the Folk Heritage Award by Gov. Matt Bevin at a ceremony on Sept. 10.
The Governor’s Awards in the Arts recognize individuals and organizations making extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Awards go to artists, arts organizations, art critics, volunteers, schools, educators, local governments, elected officials and corporate citizens. The Kentucky Arts Council solicits nominations for these awards and coordinates the panel selection process, and the awards are presented by the Governor of Kentucky. Each year the arts council commissions a Kentucky artist to create custom works of art to serve as the awards.
Beard was presented the award at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort in recognition of the willow furniture he creates.
