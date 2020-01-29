MURRAY – Gwynnie Gesler, a senior at Calloway County High School, was selected as the January Student of the Month for the Rotary Club of Murray.
Gwynnie is a diligent member of the Murray Youth Swim Team, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Spanish Club, and is student life editor on the CCHS Yearbook staff. She also serves, for the past two years, as a member of student council’s student issues committee.
Gwynnie has competed at the regional and state levels in both FBLA and club swimming. At the 2019 FBLA regional competition, she placed first in social media campaign, along with two team members. They went on to become state champions in that event, qualifying for the national conference, and she plans to compete again this year. She also competed in both the short and long course in the Kentucky state swimming championships and placed in the top 15 in the mile at the short course state meet at the University of Kentucky.
Gwynnie currently serves as the senior class secretary and was selected by her peers as a class officer for two years of high school. She holds the position of youth representative on the United Methodist Women’s Board at Murray First United Methodist Church.
She has received outstanding student awards in honors English I; Spanish I and II; global issues; world civilization; and AP chemistry. She was recently a member of the CCHS Chemistry Team that won second at the 2019 MSU Chemistry Tournament.
Her community service work includes helping at the community kitchen, serving as liturgist at her church, helping with Vacation Bible School, participated in mission trips to New Orleans and Indianapolis, and works at the food bank with her youth group.
She is also on track to be a valedictorian for the 2020 graduating class. After high school, she plans to attend college at the Pratt Institute or the University of Louisville and pursue a major in the fine arts field.
Gwynnie is the daughter of David Gesler of Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.