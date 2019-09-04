MURRAY – The Murray Woman’s Club and Hazel Woman’s Club are accepting entries for the student arts, crafts and needlework contests sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Kentucky. The contests are open to Kentucky students in grades 9-12 in a public, private or home school.
There are five categories in the student art contest - painting, drawing, printing, watercolor and computer design.
There are 12 categories in the student crafts contest - pottery and ceramics, porcelain/china painting, weaving, sculpture, basket weaving, ornaments, scrapbook, rugs, jewelry, purse, wearable art and wreaths.
There are 11 categories in the student needlework contest - needlepoint, crochet and knitting, tatting, cross stitch, counted cross stitch, embroidery, shadow embroidery, appliqué quilts, patchwork quilts and collaborative quilts.
Certificates will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners on the district and state level.
• Articles must be made by the students entering them.
• Only original and independent work will be accepted.
• Only items created since October 2018 will be accepted.
• First-place winning entries will be submitted for further judging at the GFWC KY State Convention in Spring 2020.
• The deadline to submit entries is Oct. 9, 2019.
For more information and details, contact Gale Vinson, governor, First District GFWC KY at vinson_gale@yahoo.com.
