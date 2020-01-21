Girl donates toys to kids in need

MURRAY – A Murray girl recently decided other children needed her old toys more than she did, so her mother and grandmother sought the Murray Police Department’s help in distributing those items.
Brailee Arnold is 8 years old and in third grade at Murray Elementary School.
“I wanted to donate because a lot of kids do not have stuff and I wanted to donate it so they would have it,” she said.
Brailee’s mother, Sasha Arnold, and grandmother, Tracy Wiles, said they ran into MPD Officer Dan Otterson at the Murray Walmart a couple of weeks before Christmas when he was leading the agency’s Cram the Cruiser program. That program involves stuffing as many toys as possible into a police cruiser to give to financially disadvantaged children. Though they didn’t have anything with them that day, they asked Otterson if they could bring some items by the police station in a few weeks.
“They saw me doing Cram the Cruiser and they contacted me when I was there and said they had a whole bunch of stuff that they wanted to donate to the kids and families in the area,” Otterson said. “They didn’t have the (items) available to them at the time, so I told them to bring it up (to the station). Obviously, we always work with a bunch of different groups here in the community to make sure that people have stuff, not just at Christmastime, but also throughout the year. So it’s always great when somebody from the community reaches out and teams up with us. We can always work with those who need things throughout the year.”
Besides working with local non-profit organizations, Otterson said MPD officers often deal with situations in which children have been though something traumatic or have to be removed from their homes, so they like to have toys on hand to comfort kids during those difficult times.
“We work situations all the time where we encounter kids or have to deal with kids, so a lot of times, having a stuffed animal or Teddy bear there helps to comfort them and make them feel safer in certain situations,” Otterson said. “It’s always a good thing, and anything we can do to help anybody, I’m always on board with that.”
“She used to do pageants when she was 15 months to 5 years old, and from each pageant, they would give her a Build-A-Bear,” Wiles said. “So she wanted to donate those, but most of these are just stuffed animals that she’s gotten over the years.”
In addition to stuffed animals and other toys, Brailee also donated a bicycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.