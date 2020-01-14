MURRAY – The 2020 Girl Scouts’ “WOW the World” Cookie Program started with the introduction of a new Lemon-Ups crispy lemon-flavored cookie. It has inspiring messages on each cookie and replaces the Savannah Smiles zesty lemon cookies.
The Girl Scouts will be doing the door-to-door sales beginning Jan. 1. Also, the “Digital Cookie” is the online cookie sale channel to send emails to customers that may have cookies shipped directly to them or have the scout deliver them personally.
Many Murray Girl Scout troops will be setting up cookie booth outside for four weekend beginning Feb. 28 at Murray’s Walmart, Kroger and Lowe’s.
Murray Girl Scout troops benefit from the sale of cookies to support their troop’s community service projects. Many troops have contributed food, supplies and improvements to our local animal shelter. The funds also allows the girl to participate in activities and events that they otherwise might not be able to do.
Girl Scout Troop 92 has used cookie sales to replace and build the counter and storage unit at the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter for their Bronze Award project. They have built and installed the recycling center for plastic, glass and aluminum at Chestnut Park for a Silver Award project. Presently, they are building bird, bat and butterfly houses for a pollinator project to promote sustainability.
For more information about Girl Scout Cookie Sales, contact Gerry Harris at terry.harris0199@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.