Amy Rhea Langford, the daughter of Judge Tim and Karen Langford of Hickman, Kentucky, and Grant Thomas Cox, the son of Dr. Ben and Regina Cox of Campbellsville, Kentucky, were married June 1, 2019, at Columbus-Belmont State Park in Columbus, Kentucky, with a large number of family and friends gathered for the ceremony.
The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father to an acoustic guitar arrangement of “You are the Sunshine of My Life.” Hannah DeSpain performed a vocal solo and led the congregation in “Doxology” during the ceremony. The ceremony took place under an arbor built by the bride’s father. Dr. Allen Marsh, brother-in-law of the bride, officiated the ceremony and the Rev. Jason Sipes read scripture. Instrumental melodies were performed on the guitar, dobro and keyboard by Matt and Hannah DeSpain, friends of the groom.
The bride was attended by Andrea Langford Marsh of Geneva, Alabama, and Mary Evelyn Langford Goodman of Murray, as matrons of honor. The maid of honor was Hailey Pool of Williamsburg and bridesmaids were Elle Preston of Lexington, Callie Knuckles of Elkton, Lauren Kroes of Nicholasville, Lauren Hamlin of Lexington and Jenna Lawson of Lexington. The bridesmaids wore floor-length dusty blue dresses with a chiffon overlay and carried bouquets of white roses, peonies and ranunculus accented with blue thistle and blue satin ribbons. The flower girl, dressed in ivory, was Jillian Scott, niece of the groom.
The men standing with the groom, dressed in navy blue tuxedos, were Charlie Starzman of Frankfort as best man, Taylor Cox, brother of the groom, of Campbellsville, Wes Tucker of Campbellsville, Joshua Preston of Lexington, Griffin Wilson of Campbellsville, Christian Dillard of Campbellsville, Brady Trapnell of Hopkinsville and Zach Starcher of Cleveland, Ohio. Nephew of the bride, Austin Marsh, was ring bearer.
The bride wore a soft A-line ivory wedding gown. The bodice featured a deep V-neckline of satin and Chantilly lace with Diamante’ beaded straps. The full skirt and train were embellished with lace appliqué over layers of tulle and soft satin with a lace-trimmed scalloped hemline. The gown was complemented by a fingertip length veil borrowed from her sister, Mary Evelyn Goodman. She carried a bouquet of white roses, peonies and ranunculus set in silver dollar eucalyptus. Her bouquet was wrapped in a white hand-embroidered handkerchief that belonged to her parental great-grandmother, Hazel Burcham.
The guests were invited to the dinner reception and dance following the ceremony held under a large tent on the lawn beside the Iron Banks Lodge in Columbus.
In the fall, the couple will reside in Memphis, Tennessee, where the bride will attend Southern College of Optometry and the groom will be employed as a computer engineer with R.E. Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.