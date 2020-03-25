Grantz receives award from Donate Life Kentucky

MURRAY – Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk, Tom Grantz, has been honored for his volunteer efforts in promoting the mission of helping others through organ and tissue donation. Grantz was among 15 Donate Life Ambassadors honored at a special dinner where he received the Platinum Award which signifies the number of hours a volunteer has spent spreading the mission. He works as a part-time deputy clerk with Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery.
“Mr. Grantz is an amazing advocate who has taken the meaning of spreading the world about organ and tissue donation to the next level,” said Shelly Snyder, executive director, Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life and vice president of strategic partnerships, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “We would also like to recognize Linda Avery for inspiring others to share our mission.”
Grantz formerly worked in sales with Philips Lighting for more than 18 years. He has been able to use some of his sales skills in his volunteer efforts to spreading awareness about organ and tissue donation in his local community.
“I just knew this is the path I must take once I began this job in 2015,” Grantz said. “Upon renewing my license and saying yes to becoming part of the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry and donating a $1 for Trust for Lilfe, I knew it was now my purpose to share information about the overarching mission of saving lives.”
Tom’s family speaks highly of his volunteerism and do what they can to help him spread the word.
“My family is so proud of what I do,” he said. “It inspires all of them to give back to the community.”
Since he joined the Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, more than four and a half years ago, employees have held fundraisers that have generated more than $5,000 to support the Trust for Life initiative.
Grantz has been interviewed several times on local radio stations and talked to various local civic groups about the importance of being a registered organ donor. In addition, he has worked with the Murray State University Lions Club and Sigma Pi fraternity to register students and create awareness about the importance of donor registration.
