The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association hosted the Hart Invitational Tournament on June 7.
The winners of each flight were:
Championship flight - Lauren Ellison and Marcia Pritchett, first; Sherry Cope and Pam Trimble, second; Sheri Lamb and Vicki McCleary, third.
First flight - Leta Taylor and Melinda Riley, first; Sue Collins and Jane Burkhart, second; Darla Baker and Winna Lambert, third.
Second flight - Kim Marshall and Shae Copeland, first; Susan Doran and Cyndi Cohoon, second; Brandi Quint and Abbey Kaylor, third.
Closest to the Pin on #2 was Sherry Cope.
Closest to the Pin on #17 was Lauren Ellison.
A breakfast buffet was provided and a lunch was served after play. Door prizes were awarded, as well as the winner of the “Split the Pot.”
